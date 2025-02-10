Google now has two more reasons for you to subscribe to its AI Premium plan

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR The Google One AI Premium plan now gives you access to the advanced version of Google’s AI-powered note-taking and research tool.

NotebookLM Plus helps you organize, analyze, and summarize your notes and can even generate podcast-style audio discussions based on your notes.

Google has also introduced a 50% student discount on the AI Premium plan for the next 12 months.

While you can access Gemini for free on almost any platform, if you want to use any of its advanced features or integrations with other Google services, you’ll have to shell out $19.99 per month for the Google One AI Premium subscription. That may seem a bit pricey for those who don’t use Gemini Advanced features frequently, but Google is adding another service to the plan to make it more appealing to potential subscribers.

Starting today, Google One AI Premium Plan subscribers will also get access to NotebookLM Plus, a souped-up version of Google’s powerful note-taking and research tool. The free version of NotebookLM is already pretty capable. You can use it to create a notebook and add information to it through links, documents, presentations, URLs, etc.

NotebookLM then becomes an expert on the source information and can generate summaries, FAQs, timelines, and briefing docs. It can also answer questions about your notes with proper citations and even generate eerily realistic podcast-style discussions, called Audio Overviews, with two AI hosts.

The free version lets you create up to 100 notebooks with up to 50 sources per notebook. These sources can be up to 500,00 words long. You also get up to 50 daily chat queries and can generate 3 Audio Overviews per day.

Google

The paid version allows you to create up to 500 notebooks and add up to 300 sources per notebook. The daily query limit is increased to 500, and you can generate 20 Audio Overviews per day. In addition, it offers a few premium features, like the option to share “Chat-only” notebooks with collaborators, the ability to change the style and tone of your notebooks, advanced chat settings that let you choose a preferred response style for queries, and usage analytics.

Google is now offering all these features as part of its Google One AI Premium plan. So, if you’ve been on the fence about subscribing, you now have one more reason to pull the trigger. Further sweetening the deal, Google is offering a 50% discount for students in the US. If you’re 18 years and older and currently enrolled in college, you can add the AI Premium plan to your personal account for just $9.99 monthly for the next 12 months.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like