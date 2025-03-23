I hate Gemini in my Gmail, so here's how I turned it off

It seems like I can’t escape Gemini in Google’s products and services. From Android phones and Google Calendar to YouTube and more, Google’s chatbot and AI model are everywhere.

I’m not a fan of many generative AI features, to begin with. But I really dislike Google’s AI integration in Gmail, and it got to the point where I just decided to turn off Gemini in Gmail.

Why do I hate Gemini and AI in Gmail?

I was very annoyed when I noticed the Gemini icon in Gmail on my PC and phone. For one, I don’t really use AI chatbots. Between the hallucinations, the fact that they’re mostly built on unethical foundations, and the resulting enshittification of the internet, why would I trust most AI chatbots, even in a limited capacity?

Then there’s the fact that it was hoisted upon me. I don’t recall ever agreeing to have Gemini in my Gmail account. You can have the best feature or service in the world, but I’ll resent it if you force me to use it. It’s all very Apple and U2 (IYKYK).

It’s not just the Gemini icon that irks me, either. I’m more than capable of writing an email by myself, so I don’t need Google’s AI offering to “help me write” (translation: writing the entire thing). Your skills might vary, and more power to you if you do make use of these tools. But again, I never asked for this.

Aside from my hate for AI chatbots, I simply don't want features that I didn't ask for.

My disdain for Gmail’s AI features extends to the Smart Compose feature, too. Again, this is a useful tool for many people, akin to an upgraded auto-correct, but I’ve found that it can get basic things wrong in my line of work. The autocompletion for names can be handy, but it often fails to work or recommends the wrong name altogether in some situations, such as with Chinese names or email addresses consisting of a first initial followed by a last name. It’s an understandable limitation but still annoying.

Then there’s the fact that I simply don’t like keeping my eggs in one basket. I’m already invested in several Google products and services, and I don’t want to be even more entrenched in its ecosystem. All it takes is my account being deleted, banned, or hacked for my digital life to be in shambles.

That’s not to say I don’t see the benefit of some sensible AI features in my email client. Gemini’s Summarize button is pretty handy for some conversations, although I still verify threads in my line of work to ensure the summaries are accurate. But I feel like this implementation is a more natural fit than a simple Gemini icon.

How to turn off Gemini (and other AI features) in Gmail

Thankfully, if you’re like me and don’t want Gemini in Gmail, you can turn it off. Check out the steps below, which you need to do on the desktop version of Gmail: Tap the settings cog icon on the top right > See All Settings Scroll down to Google Workspace smart features, then tap Manage Workspace smart feature settings Disable the Smart features in Google Workspace toggle (as seen in the screenshot above) Turning off Gemini in Gmail does mean you lose out on Gmail events (e.g., itineraries and invitations) popping up in your calendar, though. That’s a real shame, and I think Google could’ve made a toggle that only affects Gemini. It’s also worth noting that the Gemini and Help Me Write icons don’t disappear once you’ve disabled this toggle, but Gmail will prompt you to re-enable the toggle if you click these icons.

For what it’s worth, you can disable Smart Compose, Smart Compose personalization, and other writing tools in the main settings menu if you also don’t want these features.

Either way, the ability to turn off Gemini in Gmail is handy if you’re like me and are simply tired of seeing AI chatbots in everything. Now, don’t get me started about OEMs messing with the default power button behavior to push Gemini.

