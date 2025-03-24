Gmail can now help you write your next message in even more languages

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR Help Me Write is a Gmail tool that helps draft, refine, shorten, or formalize email messages using Gemini.

It now supports Italian, French, and German, in addition to existing support for English, Spanish, and Portuguese.

Support for these new languages starts rolling out gradually from March 24, 2025, and is available on the web and mobile.

Google is continuing to expand the reach of Gemini-enabled AI tools across its Workspace apps, and Gmail is the latest to get a boost. Starting March 24, 2025, on the web and Android, and March 25 on iOS, Gmail’s Help Me Write tool will support Italian, French, and German languages. The feature, which is already available in English, Spanish, and Portuguese, uses AI to help users create or fine-tune email messages based on context.

Help Me Write can generate full drafts based on user prompts, rewrite messages in a more formal tone, add more detail to a short email, or help shorten lengthy drafts. It can also use the context from earlier messages in an email thread to offer more relevant replies, potentially saving users time when replying to long chains or crafting client communications. With the addition of new languages, Google is clearly aiming to make the feature more useful for its global user base.

The feature will be available to users across a range of Google Workspace tiers, including Business Starter, Standard, and Plus; Enterprise Starter, Standard, and Plus; as well as subscribers to Google One AI Premium. Those who have purchased the Gemini Education or Gemini Education Premium add-ons will also gain access.

To access Help Me Write, users must have smart features and personalization enabled. Workspace administrators can configure these settings via the Admin console. Google notes that users who previously bought the Gemini Business or Gemini Enterprise add-ons (which have since been discontinued as of January 15, 2025) will also receive this feature.

