Magic Cue on the Pixel 10 could be about to pick up a very descriptive new name

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google introduced Magic Cue with the Pixel 10 last year for automatic in-app suggestions.

Lately, Google’s been developing a new Gemini Proactive Assistance feature.

Evidence in Google’s Phone app may just hint at Magic Cue becoming a part of Proactive Assistance.

What’s in a name? Sometimes, a name tries to keep things tight and descriptive: You don’t need to even stop and think about what the Google TV Streamer does. Other names are just utterly obtuse until you have them explained: Good luck guessing what Nano Banana means. Google introduced Magic Cue with the Pixel 10 last year, and unless you’re already a user, we’d forgive you for not immediately grasping what it does. But now some new evidence suggests Google could be thinking about a rebrand.

A few months back, we shared with you the new “Proactive Assistance” feature we saw under development for Gemini. Descriptions in the code identified this as a tool using on-screen and notification content from your apps in order to offer suggestions on what you might want to do next. When you think about it, that’s not too dissimilar to what Magic Cue does now — and looking at a new find from the team at 9to5Google, there could be a good reason for that.

Checking out Google’s latest beta release of the Phone app for Android, they spotted these new strings:

Code Copy Text <string name="beacon_proactive_assistance_title">Get helpful info for this call</string> <string name="beacon_proactive_assistance_description">With Proactive Assistance, Gemini can show you useful info from your emails and messages for this call</string> <string name="beacon_proactive_assistance_button_description">Get suggestions from Gemini at the right time</string>

The key here is that “beacon” is Phone’s internal code name for Magic Cue — only there’s no mention of Magic Cue in the accompanying text. Instead, it’s possible that this is early groundwork towards repositioning Magic Cue — or at least the functionality we know it for — as Gemini Proactive Assistance. And admittedly, that’s a label that looks far easier for users to understand at a glance.

The timing could also be right for a Magic Cue rebrand, as Google showed off both a fresh look for it and new third-party app support back at I/O 2026 in May.

Even if this theory makes a fair amount of sense on face value, we still have plenty of questions about the details, and top at that list has to be device support. Gemini branding feels like a step Google might undertake prior to expanding access to devices beyond the Pixel 10 series. The idea of extending Magic Cue to the Pixel 11 family seems obvious enough, but the question remains of if it has any hope of tricking down to older models, as well. That may require a reimagining of how Magic Cue works, as it’s currently designed to operate privately, right on your phone.

In addition to that Magic Cue-related content in the Phone app, 9to5Google also found a couple text strings in the Google app referencing Proactive Assistance that have been revised slightly since we last checked in:

Code Copy Text Choose apps, like Gmail and Calendar, that Proactive Assistance can use for suggestions Proactive Assistance uses what’s on your screen, your notifications, and info from apps you choose so you can get suggestions at the right time.

With any luck, we may finally get the full story behind these changes with next month’s Pixel 11 launch.

Follow