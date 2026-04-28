Here's your first look at Google's upcoming 'Proactive Assistance' feature for Gemini

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google is developing a new “Proactive Assistance” feature for Gemini that delivers timely, context-aware suggestions based on your activity.

The feature uses on-screen content, notifications, and data from selected apps like Contacts, Messages, Gmail, and Calendar.

All data is processed on-device in an encrypted environment, and Google says it isn’t used for AI training or human review.

Google is steadily expanding Gemini’s role across your phone, with a clear push toward making it more context-aware and deeply integrated into your daily usage. Earlier this year, the company rolled out Personal Intelligence, a feature that taps into apps like Gmail, Photos, YouTube, and Search to deliver more relevant suggestions and tailored responses. Now, it looks like Google is working on taking things a step further with a new “Proactive Assistance” feature in Gemini that can surface helpful suggestions based on what you’re doing, even before you think to ask.

We spotted Proactive Assistance while digging through the Google app (version 17.18.22.sa.arm64), where we also managed to enable the feature. While not yet publicly available, the screenshots we managed to grab give us a clear idea of how Proactive Assistance will work once Google rolls it out.

First look at Gemini’s new Proactive Assistance feature

Proactive Assistance lives inside the Gemini settings menu, where users can toggle it on or off and control which apps feed into it. From what we’ve seen so far, you can turn the feature on/off with a single switch.

According to the in-app description, Proactive Assistance pulls from three main sources, including what’s currently on your screen, your notifications, and the data from apps you explicitly allow.

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The goal seems to be to deliver timely, relevant suggestions based on what you’re doing. These could include things like reminders, contextual actions, or quick insights that appear right when they’re useful, not after you go looking for them.

A Connected apps section lets you decide which data sources Gemini can use for the feature. Currently, the supported apps include Contacts and Messages. However, additional integrations like Gmail and Calendar fall under “Personal Intelligence apps,” which links to the broader connected apps dashboard.

Google is also keeping user privacy in mind and notes that all data used by the Proactive Assistance feature is processed entirely on-device, with information stored in a private, encrypted environment.

There’s no word yet on when Google plans to roll this out publicly, but given how fleshed out the feature already is, it may not be far off.

⚠️ An APK teardown helps predict features that may arrive on a service in the future based on work-in-progress code. However, it is possible that such predicted features may not make it to a public release.

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