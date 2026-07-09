Google TV Streamer remotes are having trouble staying connected

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV Streamer (4K) owners say that they’re having trouble keeping their remotes connected.

Some users claim the issue was caused by a bug in a recent firmware update, while others say it’s a hardware problem.

Removing the batteries and putting them back in appears to reconnect the device.

Recently, Chromecast with Google TV users have been dealing with an annoying problem causing their remotes to disconnect. Interestingly, a number of Google TV Streamer (4K) users are now experiencing a similar issue. And it’s unclear whether the problem is a software bug or a hardware defect.

Over on Reddit, multiple Google TV Streamer users have chimed in over the last two days about a problem with the remote. These owners report that the remote is routinely disconnecting from the streaming box.

Just like with the Chromecast with Google TV, users are uncertain what the exact problem is. One user claims that it’s a bug that was introduced in the firmware update prior to the most recent update. They also claim that they experienced no issues until that update. However, a couple of users point to the hardware, with one stating that Google support confirmed their remote was part of a faulty batch.

If your remote is also disconnecting, there appears to be an easy workaround. The users say that you can get the controller to reconnect by temporarily removing the batteries. Another solution is to hold the home and back buttons at the same time.

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