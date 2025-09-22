Gemini is finally available on Google TV, but there’s a big catch

Calvin Wankhede / Android Authority

TL;DR Gemini is now officially available for Google TV, replacing the current Google Assistant integration.

Currently, Gemini on Google TV is only available for the new TCL QM9K series of televisions.

Gemini is coming to additional devices “later this year,” including the Google TV Streamer, Hisense TVs, and more.

Google’s ongoing quest to remove any lingering trace of Google Assistant and replace it with Gemini continues. As of September 22, Gemini is now live for Google TV, bringing Google’s current AI assistant to the big screen.

Gemini will be able to perform all of the current features you already use Google Assistant on Google TV for, such as searching for TV shows/movies, controlling media playback, looking up sports scores, etc. However, you now have the extra flexibility to issue more complex requests while speaking more naturally.

Google

Google offers a few examples of how you might use the extra smarts of Gemini on your TV, such as saying, “Find me something to watch with my wife. I like dramas, but she likes lighthearted comedies.” You can also ask a more vague question like, “What’s the new hospital drama everyone’s talking about?”, and Gemini will be able to recommend a few different options. (Hint, it’s The Pitt, and you should absolutely watch The Pitt).

Beyond entertainment-related queries, you can also use Gemini on Google TV for all of the things you already use Gemini for on your phone or computer — whether that’s questions like “What’s an easy dinner I can make in under an hour?” or “Help me plan a two-week Italy vacation with stops in Rome and Venice.”

Google

Whether or not you’ll actually want to use Gemini for prompts like that on your TV is another question, but if it’s anything like the switch from Google Assistant to Gemini on Wear OS, it’ll be a really welcome upgrade.

There is one big caveat to this rollout, and it’s that Gemini is only live for a select few TV models. As of right now, Gemini for Google TV is only available for the TCL QM9K series, which was just released today and is available at Best Buy with prices starting at an eye-watering $3,000.

Thankfully, Google has confirmed that Gemini is coming to more devices “later this year,” with those additional devices including the following: Google TV Streamer

Walmart Onn 4K Pro

2025 Hisense U7, U8, and UX

2025 TCL QM7K, QM8K, and X11K There’s no exact date for when Gemini is headed to these other Google TV products, but we at least know it’ll happen at some point between now and December 31.

It’s peculiar that Google’s own Google TV streaming box isn’t getting Gemini today with the new TCL televisions, but I have to imagine it won’t be too far behind. It’s also unclear whether Gemini will eventually be available on lower-end Google TV products, such as the Chromecast with Google TV and Walmart’s cheaper Onn 4K options.

While this is a more staggered initial rollout than what would have been preferred, it’s still a step in the right direction. Combine this with the recently leaked new home screen UI for Google TV (which you can also see in the render above), and Google TV owners are eating good right now.

