The very first Google TV set with Gemini is now available for purchase

TL;DR TCL’s new QM9K QD-Mini LED TVs are the first to introduce Gemini for Google TV.

Announced earlier this month, TCL is now opening US sales, starting at $3,000 for the 65-inch model.

TCL also plans to upgrade the existing QM8K with Gemini support.

Gemini has already made some big strides to replace Assistant across Google’s ecosystem — plus just inject a fresh dose of AI assistance into corners that didn’t even have any yet. Right now we’re not just looking forward to the Gemini-fication of Google Home, but Gemini also coming to Google TV. Back in May, we learned that TCL would lead that charge as the first manufacturer to deliver a Gemini-equipped screen, and just the other week, we saw TCL introduce the QM9K, its first Gemini model. Now we’re finally getting the all-important details about how you can take one of these TVs home.

TCL gets sales of the QM9K started in the US today, where you’ll be able to find the set available in four different sizes at Best Buy.

In case you missed the hardware details earlier this month, the QM9K is a 4K QD-Mini LED TV, and compared to TCL’s earlier QM8K, upgrades peak brightness from 5,000 to 6,500 nits. It offers a 144Hz panel with an anti-reflective finish, and uses 6,000 dimming zones to approach OLED-like inky blacks.

While that’s all fantastic, we’re most interested in the Gemini of it all, and beyond just being able to directly respond to your inquiries like Assistant would, TCL is giving the QM9K a presence sensor so it knows when you’re in the room and ready to interact — you can even use that as a prompt for routines, like automatically turning the screen on.

If those are all a little steep, just remember that this is only the premiere of Gemini on Google TV sets, and we’ll be seeing the AI agent coming to a whole, whole lot more models in the near future. That includes not just new devices but also some set to receive Gemini as an update — and TCL tells us that the QM8K is in line for just that. That one lacks the presence sensor, so the experience will be slightly different, but we’re sure those owners are eagerly looking forward to Gemini, all the same. TCL has yet to share an ETA for the QM8K’s Gemini upgrade, but we’ll loop you in as soon as we hear anything.

