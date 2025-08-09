I compared Gemini to Google Assistant on two Wear OS watches. The results weren’t even close

Joe Maring / Android Authority

About a month ago, Google started doing something long overdue for Wear OS: it finally began replacing Google Assistant with Gemini. As imperfect as it may be at times, Gemini is a really powerful tool. More importantly, Google Assistant on Wear OS has been showing its age for a while now.

I’ve been testing Gemini on the Samsung Galaxy Watch 8 Classic for a little over two weeks. In addition to using it for daily tasks, I’ve also been comparing it side by side with Google Assistant on another watch.

Simply put, the difference between Gemini and Google Assistant on Wear OS isn’t even close.

Gemini is already leagues ahead of Google Assistant

I spent some time comparing Gemini on the Galaxy Watch 8 Classic to Google Assistant on the Pixel Watch 3, and within the first couple of questions I asked both assistants, it became immediately apparent just how much more capable Gemini is.

Thanks to smoke from the Canadian wildfires, the air quality index (AQI) in Michigan has been bad lately. As such, outdoor exercise isn’t always a good idea. I asked Gemini and Google Assistant, “Is it safe to run outdoors with the current air quality near me?” Gemini found the exact AQI for where I live in Michigan, with an explanation that people with respiratory issues should avoid or limit their outdoor activity.

What was the Google Assistant’s response? A simple but unhelpful “Sorry, I didn’t understand.” Off to a great start!

Okay, let’s try something else. Next, I asked, “What time am I seeing Weapons on Friday?” Gemini pulled from Google Calendar to tell me I’m seeing the movie at 6:40 pm, whereas Google Assistant gave me another “Sorry, I don’t understand.”

Google Assistant did eventually show the calendar entry, but only after I specifically asked it, “What’s on my calendar for Friday?” That ability to speak to Gemini more naturally may not sound like a big deal on paper, but in practice, it can be hugely convenient.

Switching gears to a more basic Google Search question, I asked both watches, “Do the Lions play the Bills in the 2025 season?” Gemini told me that (sadly) the Lions and Bills aren’t facing each other during the 2025 NFL season. Google Assistant, once again, didn’t understand the question.

Even when Google Assistant does provide an answer to these types of questions, it’s not as helpful as the one Gemini offers. In another test, I asked both smartwatches, “Who is the lead actress in the original I Know What You Did Last Summer?” Gemini provided a concise answer, whereas Google Assistant offered an unnecessary explanation of the movie’s plot. The answer was there, but it was also accompanied by a lot of extra fluff.

There's no doubt that Gemini is a worthwhile upgrade compared to Google Assistant.

For basic commands, such as asking about the weather, controlling smart home devices, and setting timers, Gemini and Google Assistant work almost identically. But it’s when you step beyond those ultra-simplistic commands that Gemini shines.

Whether it’s the ability to better understand the context of specific prompts (like the Weapons example) or find answers to more complex questions, there’s no doubt that Gemini is a worthwhile upgrade compared to Google Assistant.

How Google can make Gemini even better on Wear OS

That all said, Gemini isn’t perfect. Although objectively better than Google Assistant, Gemini still has room for improvement. Among all the things I’d like to see improved, I think the first place Google needs to start is with answer accuracy.

Just like on the mobile app and desktop site, Gemini on Wear OS is quick to provide an answer to something, but that answer isn’t always correct. For example, I asked Gemini, “What time is Weapons playing at Celebration Cinema on Friday?” It confidently listed showtimes for 2:17 pm, 5:15 pm, 8:15 pm, and 9:40 pm (plus 6:55 pm and 10:00 pm IMAX showings).

On the surface, that answer seems fine. However, when I cross-checked it with the movie theater’s website, I realized it was flat-out wrong. Despite my specifying showtimes for Friday, Gemini gave me showtimes for Thursday (and hallucinated the IMAX ones).

While that’s the only thing that’s “broken” with Gemini on Wear OS, there are some other things I’d like to see added/changed to make it even better.

The first is a more robust UI for Gemini. After you ask Gemini a question, you can ask follow-up questions within the context of your current conversation — for example, asking “When do the Lions play next?” followed by “Who is their quarterback?” The problem, however, is that each new answer takes over the entire display with no option to view your previous questions/answers within that conversation.

The current UI works well for the smaller screen real estate of a smartwatch, but I’d love the ability to have a more traditional Gemini interface, like the one available on the Android app. I’ve also noticed that questions you ask Gemini on Wear OS don’t appear on the Recent chat page on the Gemini app and website. This isn’t a deal-breaker, but I’d love the option to have them show up there.

My last request is a simple but important one: offline commands. It makes sense that Gemini needs to be connected to my phone for an internet connection to look things up on Google Search. However, why does it also need that to set timers, start a stopwatch, or create a reminder? Some basic offline commands like this would go a long way, and I desperately hope it’s something Google is working on.

So long, Google Assistant

Even with those imperfections, Gemini on Wear OS has been an overall positive experience. Is it perfect? No. But is it a worthwhile upgrade over Google Assistant? Without a doubt.

While I’m not using Gemini on my smartwatch for the same extensive queries I use Gemini on my computer for, the freedom to get an answer to virtually any question on my wrist — and the ability to ask those questions more naturally than before — is pretty incredible.

Gemini is rolling out now to numerous smartwatches from OnePlus, Samsung, Google, and other brands. It should also be available on the new Pixel Watch 4 later this month — maybe with some new capabilities.

