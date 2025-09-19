Your Google TV home screen might finally be about to get a long-overdue refresh

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Google TV is testing a refreshed home screen layout with new navigation bubbles.

The redesign renames “For You” as “Home” and adds more shortcuts to the profile menu.

Only a small number of devices seem to have the update so far.

Google TV hasn’t been having the best luck in the crowded smart TV market recently. With relatively low adoption in the US and advertisers favoring YouTube instead, Google seems to be rethinking parts of the TV platform, starting with a potential refresh of the home screen design.

As spotted by 9to5Google, the update is showing up through an apparent server-side change on top of Google TV Home version 1.0.806977084. Navigation is split into two pill-shaped clusters that sit above the content feed. One holds “Home,” “Live,” and “Apps” alongside a search shortcut, while the other contains quick-access buttons for settings and the screensaver. A built-in tooltip even explains the switch, noting that “For You” has been renamed “Home” and that search now lives in this section.

The profile menu has also been reworked. Clicking the profile icon on the far left now reveals a dropdown with a profile switcher plus shortcuts to Watchlist, Library, Your services, and Content preferences. Those last two were previously buried in Settings, so the move should make them easier to access.

It’s not a significant overhaul, but it does mark the first meaningful refresh for Google TV in several years. The last change of any real note came in early 2024, when the interface moved to circular icons.

So far, the redesign only seems to be reaching a small number of devices, hinting that Google is testing it on a limited basis ahead of a broader rollout. Let us know if you’re seeing the update.

