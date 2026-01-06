Samsung just showed a foldable screen with no crease, and it looks unreal!

TL;DR Samsung Display is showcasing a new foldable OLED at CES 2026 that appears completely crease-free.

The display reportedly features a new metal plate design that reduces stress during folding, thereby removing the visible crease.

This panel could show up in the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and may also be used in Apple’s first foldable iPhone.

Foldable phones have come a long way, but there’s one design flaw that refuses to go away — the crease in the middle of the screen. At CES 2026, Samsung Display may have finally cracked that problem.

At its booth on the show floor of the tech show, Samsung Display is showcasing a brand-new foldable OLED panel that appears to have no visible crease at all. According to SamMobile, the difference is immediately noticeable when the new display is placed next to the one used on the Galaxy Z Fold 7.

Ice Universe/X

Samsung Display even set up a dedicated “crease test’ area, putting the two panels side by side. While the Fold 7’s screen already reduces crease visibility compared to older models, the crease is still visible at certain angles. With this new panel, Samsung claims you get “seamless text across the fold,” and from the above images shared by tipster Ice Universe, that claim seems to hold up.

What makes this display different? The big change appears to be under the screen. Reports say the new OLED panel uses a laser-drilled metal display plate that helps spread out the stress created when the screen folds. This makes it easier for the panel to bend without forming a visible crease. This metal plate is also said to be part of Apple’s plans for its first foldable iPhone.

Apple has been very cautious about entering the foldable phone market, and screen quality is believed to be one of the biggest reasons for the delay. Multiple reports suggest Apple wants a near crease-free display before launching its foldable iPhone.

If Samsung Display’s new panel is as good as it looks, it could end up powering not just Samsung’s future foldables, but Apple’s iPhone Fold as well.

Is this coming to the Galaxy Z Fold 8? Samsung Display hasn’t officially confirmed which devices will use this panel. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 is expected in the second half of this year, and this new display already looks production-ready. Samsung is also expected to introduce a wide fold in addition to the Galaxy Z Fold 8, which could also benefit from this crease-free display.

Nevertheless, the new display appears to be a major turning point for foldable phones, even though its durability remains to be seen. Guess we’ll just have to wait and find out.

