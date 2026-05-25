Samsung’s new Folds may get a dramatic name change that nobody asked for

TL;DR Samsung is apparently renaming the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide.

The Galaxy Z Fold 8 could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide could be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8.

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and a Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide (also known as Wide Fold) in July. We’re not sure about the final name for the Wide Fold, but a leaker has now claimed that both foldables will have new names.

Tipster Ice Universe has claimed that the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Wide will actually be called the Galaxy Z Fold 8. Meanwhile, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 could end up being the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra.

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We expected a new name for the Wide Fold, but we didn’t expect that it would get the Galaxy Z Fold 8 moniker. I can somewhat understand the logic behind these name changes, though. The Wide Fold is tipped to have dual rear cameras and a 4,800mAh battery, while the standard model is said to pack a triple rear camera system and a 5,000mAh battery. So from that perspective, the standard model is indeed the Ultra model.

What do you think of this apparent name change? 18 votes I like it 17 % I hate it 22 % I'm indifferent 61 %

Still, I wouldn’t be surprised if many people are initially confused by this name change, as they likely expect the “Galaxy Z Fold 8” to be a proper successor to the Galaxy Z Fold 7. Furthermore, the “Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra” moniker suggests that Samsung is offering plenty more features over the Galaxy Z Fold 7. So the company could run the risk of disappointing fans if they don’t deliver a massive upgrade. For what it’s worth, the Z Fold 8 Ultra is tipped to gain a significantly larger battery, faster wired charging, and a 50MP ultrawide camera this year.

We’ll undoubtedly see more leaks ahead of Samsung’s Unpacked event, which is tipped to take place in London on July 22. So we still have just under two months to go before we officially get a look at the new devices.

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