The best Galaxy Z Fold 8 deals from AT&T, T-Mobile, and Verizon

TL;DR Samsung has freshly revealed the Galaxy Z Fold 8, Z Fold 8 Ultra, and the Galaxy Flip 8 at an event in London.

While AT&T, Verizon, and T-Mobile have opened pre-orders for the phones, in-store availability will begin on August 7.

All carriers are offering steep discounts on the new foldables, in addition to the Galaxy Watch 9 and Galaxy Watch Ultra 2.

AT&T

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Starting with the most-discussed foldable of the lot, AT&T is selling the Galaxy Z Fold 8 for $0 with an eligible trade-in and the Z Fold 8 Ultra at a $1,900 discount with a similar arrangement.

Similarly, customers can save $1,000 on the Galaxy Z Flip 8, also with a trade-in. The carrier is also offering the Galaxy Watch 9 or the Galaxy Tab A11+ 5G for $1.99/month each to qualifying customers. AT&T says it will offer a 50% discount on any Samsung accessory when you buy a Galaxy flagship.

Verizon

Paul Jones / Android Authority

Big Red is offering the 256GB Galaxy Z Fold 8 at $30/month for 48 months, provided you sign up for the carrier’s new Simplicity Plan, though Verizon says you won’t need to trade in another device.

On the other hand, adding a new line or upgrade on the Simplicity Plan will offer the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra at $35/month for 48 months, shaving $420 off the foldable’s $2,100 price tag.

Separately, trading in an eligible device on the carrier’s Unlimited Plus or Unlimited Ultimate plans will entitle customers to a $1,100 discount on the Galaxy Z Fold 8 or its Ultra sibling.

Customers can also get a Galaxy Watch 9 and a Galaxy Tab S10 FE at no cost if they purchase a new Samsung device or bring their own to Verizon. Similarly, getting a new Verizon line on your Android phone will make you eligible for the Galaxy Watch 9 at no cost or the more powerful Galaxy Watch 8 Ultra at a discounted $8/month.

To sweeten the deal even further, Verizon is giving away six months of Disney+, Hulu, and ESPN+ (with ads) to eligible Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra buyers on its network.

T-Mobile

Zac Kew-Denniss / Android Authority

Giving Verizon’s launch deals a good run for their money, T-Mobile is offering the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and its Ultra sibling with a $1,900 discount via bill credit when trading in an eligible device on the Experience Beyond and Go5G Next plans. This basically means the Z Fold 8 can be yours at no upfront cost, and the Z Fold 8 Ultra would set you back by just $200.

Similarly, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 can be yours for just $100, a discount of $1,100, when adding a new line or trading in a device on Experience More, Experience Beyond, and Go5G Plus or Go5G Next plans.

As for the new wearables, T-Mobile will offer the Galaxy Watch Ultra 2 for $270 or the Galaxy Watch 9 for free as part of Watch Plan Plus in the form of monthly bill credits over two years. The carrier says it will slash 25% on a bundle that includes a screen protector, a case, and an unspecified version of “Samsung Buds.” However, this bundle will only be available on July 30.

We’re still getting to know the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Z Fold 8 Ultra ahead of our extended reviews of the foldables. Samsung has delivered some decent hardware upgrades for its flagships, such as the long-overdue improvements to charging speeds.

All carriers are already taking pre-orders for the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra, with in-store availability beginning August 7. We expect shipments to start around the same time in August, if not earlier.

Which Galaxy Z Fold 8 model are you reserving for yourself? Let us know in the comments below.

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