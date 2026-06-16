Verizon Simplicity is a new unlimited 5G plan that aims to clean up your phone bill

Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

TL;DR Verizon is introducing the new Simplicity plan: a single flat-rate unlimited plan that grants all subscribers full access to its 5G Ultra Wideband network. Home Internet access can be added for $35 a month.

There’s also the new Verizon One plan, which combines mobile and home internet into a single bill for $70 a month, with all taxes and fees included.

The new Verizon Loyalty program removes standard $40 activation and upgrade fees, offers 3% monthly cash back in Verizon Dollars, and introduces a “Verizon Shine” gamified rewards tier.

Verizon is fundamentally altering its consumer strategy with a massive, multi-year transformation that ditches its famously complex mobile plan tiers in favor of a flat-rate unlimited plan alongside a unified home and mobile billing option. The carrier is also offering a new loyalty program that targets upgrade and activation fees.

Verizon Simplicity

At the heart of Verizon’s announcement is the new Verizon Simplicity plan, which the company claims is the industry’s simplest and most cost-effective plan. In a stark departure from the traditional carrier model of separating premium data from budget tiers, Simplicity gives every subscriber unrestricted access to Verizon’s 5G Ultra Wideband network.

Simplicity starts at $45 per line (down to $30 with AutoPay and switcher promotional discounts). The single-tier plan includes unlimited 5G UW data, 10GB of mobile hotspot data, international roaming in Canada and Mexico, and satellite texting. Rather than baked-in phone subsidies, users maintain full device freedom, with options to bring their own device, purchase certified pre-owned devices, or opt into the annual hardware upgrades available in the Simplicity Plus and Pro tiers.

Customers can also add home internet to the plan starting at $35 a month.

For users trying to consolidate their digital ecosystem into their carrier bill, Verizon is leaning heavily into pre-configured, thematic bundles that offer distinct savings over standalone add-ons, though you can always just choose the standalone add-ons too, as per your need.

Verizon One

For users wanting to combine their digital life, the carrier also debuted “Verizon One.” Targeting new subscribers, the unified plan combines mobile connectivity and home internet into a single bill for $70 a month, with all taxes and fees baked in — a pleasant departure from the typical hidden surcharges that plague telecom bills.

Verizon Loyalty program Beyond the new plans, the carrier is also throwing its weight behind a major structural overhaul of its subscriber rewards. The newly minted Verizon Loyalty program is open to all postpaid customers, regardless of plan, effectively eliminating the rather standard $40 activation and device upgrade fees. Customers can opt in through the My Verizon app.

The loyalty platform also offers all customers a steady incentive: 3% cash back every month in “Verizon Dollars,” which can be redeemed for hardware or multiplied up to 5 times for gift cards at brands like Starbucks, Sephora, and Marriott.

Additionally, a gamified tier called “Verizon Shine” is also launching inside the My Verizon app, featuring daily free retail drops and major Monday sweepstakes ranging from World Cup final tickets to all-expenses-paid trips to international NFL games.

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