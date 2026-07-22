Samsung finally gives the Galaxy Z Fold 8 series the charging upgrade it deserved

TL;DR The Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Z Fold 8 Ultra now support 45W wired charging (up from 25W) and 20W wireless charging (up from 15W).

Samsung claims both phones reach 65% in 30 minutes, while our Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra testing hit 67% in the same timeframe.

The Fold 8 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, while the Fold 8 gets 4,800mAh, making this one of the most meaningful battery and charging upgrades the Fold lineup has seen in years.

If you’ve been waiting for Samsung to finally do something about charging speeds on its foldables, this year’s launch might be the one you’ve been hoping for.

Samsung’s foldables have improved in plenty of ways over the years. They’ve become thinner, lighter, and more durable. But one thing barely changed: charging speeds. That’s finally different this year, and if you’ve ever found yourself plugging in your phone just before heading out, this upgrade could be one of the most useful additions to the Fold 8 lineup.

Both the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra now support 45W wired charging, a sizeable jump over last year’s model. Samsung says both phones can charge from 0% to 65% in 30 minutes. In our preliminary testing, the Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra actually edged past that claim, reaching 67% in the same amount of time. If the standard Fold 8 delivers similar results, a quick coffee break or the time it takes to get ready in the morning could be enough to put well over half a charge back into your phone.

To understand why that’s a big deal, it’s worth looking back at last year’s Galaxy Z Fold 7. Despite its premium price tag, the phone still topped out at 25W wired charging and 15W wireless charging. That was fine, but as many flagship Android phones have been charging significantly faster, the Fold series has started to feel like it’s lagging behind. Samsung has finally changed that.

Wireless charging gets some attention, too. Samsung has increased speeds from 15W to 20W on both Fold 8 models. It isn’t the biggest leap, but if you regularly leave your phone on a wireless charger while working or sleeping, every extra watt helps shave a little time off the wait.

Paul Jones / Android Authority

The battery itself has also grown. The Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra packs a 5,000mAh battery, while the standard Galaxy Z Fold 8 isn’t far behind with a 4,800mAh cell. That’s a notable increase over the Galaxy Z Fold 7’s 4,400mAh battery, giving Samsung more capacity to pair with its faster charging speeds.

This is the kind of upgrade many Fold fans have been asking for. Faster top-ups won’t necessarily change how long the phone lasts on a charge, but they can make a noticeable difference when you’re running late, traveling, or realizing your battery is almost dead just before heading out the door.

Of course, we’ll be putting both Fold 8 models through extensive real-world testing to see whether these improvements translate into a better everyday experience. But at least on paper, this already looks like one of the most meaningful upgrades the Fold series has received in years.

Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 Samsung Galaxy Z Fold 8 New form factor • More Affordable • Fast Charging • Flagship specs MSRP: $1,899.99 A fresh take on Samsung's book-style foldable Samsung's Galaxy Z Fold 8 introduces a wider foldable design that prioritizes comfort and portability. With a lighter body, 45W charging, Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 power, Galaxy AI features, and capable dual 50MP cameras, it's an easier entry into Samsung's foldable lineup. See price at Amazon

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