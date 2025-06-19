Samsung's next foldables look crazy thin in this new leak

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR New “official” images of the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7 have leaked.

The images show both foldables in two different colorways.

These colorways are said to be called Blue Shadow and Jet Black.

Samsung is gearing up to launch the next generation of its foldable phones. As we inch closer to the eventual announcement, predictably, leaks have been ramping up. Previously, we’ve seen CAD renders of both the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Galaxy Z Flip 7. Now, a new leak claims to give us a look at “official” renders of both handsets.

Courtesy of Android Headlines, we have a new collection of renders for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7 to check out. These “official” renders present both foldables in two colorways, which are reportedly called Blue Shadow and Jet Black. More colorways are expected to be available, but these are the only two included in this report.

According to earlier leaks, Samsung has made both foldables fairly thinner than previous iterations. The Fold 7, in particular, is rumored to be about 4.54mm thin when unfolded, which would be only slightly thicker than the OPPO Find N5 (4.21mm). In the images above, we can see the Flip 7 and the Fold 7 compared to their predecessors. While the Flip has never been overly thick, it’s clear Samsung has found a way to cut off some of the fat. However, the difference in size is even more noticeable between the Fold 7 and Fold 6.

Both devices are also expected to get larger cover displays. For the Flip 7, Samsung is ditching the manila folder-like design and is opting to use the entire cover. Meanwhile, the cover display on the Fold 7 is expected to grow from 6.3 inches to 6.5 inches. This will also result in a bigger inner screen, which is said to be 8.2 inches.

Rumors are pointing to June 9 as the date for Samsung’s next Unpacked event. If true, that means we’ll only have to wait a few more weeks for the launch. In addition to these foldables, it’s expected that Samsung’s next smartwatches will appear at the show. We could possibly even get a teaser for Project Moohan.

