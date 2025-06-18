Samsung's Android XR headset may be ready for launch sooner than you'd think

Lanh Nguyen / Android Authority

TL;DR A new report claims Samsung will hold a launch event for its XR headset on September 29, 2025.

The headset will be released in South Korea on October 13, with global availability coming later.

Project Moohan will be compatible with most Android smartphone and tablet apps to pad out the amount of available content.

Samsung has been fairly quiet about Project Moohan since its unveiling back in January. The Android XR headset has been shown off a couple of times and we know it will have a Qualcomm Snapdragon XR2 Plus Gen 2 chip, but nothing else has really been confirmed. While a handful of leaks have helped shed some light on the product, there are still plenty of unknowns that surround the Vision Pro rival. However, a new report may have answered one of the most pressing questions we have — the release date.

Project Moohan may get its own launch event on September 29, 2025, according to a report from NewsPim (via SamMobile). It’s said that the hardware will then become available in South Korea on October 13, with global availability to come sometime later. Global availability will likely include the US.

Before the launch event, Samsung may tease the XR device next month during its Unpacked event for the Galaxy Z Fold 7 and Flip 7. At Unpacked, the company will reportedly showcase the prototype and play teaser videos for the audience. It’s believed that Samsung will use this as an opportunity to gauge market interest.

To separate itself from Meta and Apple, Samsung aims to tackle some of the sticking points that are common with this technology, like weight, battery life, content, and performance. In terms of content, the report mentions that most Android smartphone and tablet apps will be compatible with the headset without the need for modification. However, some first-party apps from Google and Samsung will have an immersive UI design.

Even after this report, we’re still missing some crucial details about Project Moohan, like the actual name, specs, and how much it will cost. If this information is true, then there’s a possibility Samsung may drop at least a few more details about the device at July’s Unpacked.

