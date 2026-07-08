New Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders show Samsung's foldable in all its glory

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR New renders of the Galaxy Z Flip 8 have leaked.

The leak showcases the clamshell foldable in three of the official color options.

After all the rumors, Samsung finally revealed the official date of its mid-year Galaxy Unpacked event. It will only be a couple more weeks until we’re formally introduced to the latest additions to the Fold and Flip lines. If two weeks is a little too long a wait, then feast your eyes on this Galaxy Z Flip 8 leak.

A new leak from Android Headlines has delivered a large gallery of new Galaxy Z Flip 8 renders, giving us our best look yet at the smartphone. In these renders, you can see the clamshell foldable from the front, back, and sides. Additionally, three of the official colors are showcased here. These colors will reportedly be called Graphite, Cream, and Pink.

It’s rumored that there will be a fourth color called Mint, which would be a light green shade. However, the outlet was unable to obtain renders of this color. Samsung has made certain colors exclusively available on its website before, and it wouldn’t be a surprise if that ends up being true for Mint.

As we have months of leaks to look back on, we have a pretty good idea of what to expect from the Galaxy Z Flip 8. It’s said that Samsung will go with a dual-chip strategy this year, giving the device an Exynos 2600 in some regions and a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy in other areas. Rumors also suggest that it will have a combined total battery capacity of 4,174mAh, with a typical capacity of 4,300mAh. We’ve also heard that the phone could have a 50MP main camera and 12MP ultrawide camera.

Recently leaked pricing suggests that the 256GB model will cost €1,299 (~$1,481), while the 512GB variant could be €1,499 (~$1,709). These price points are higher than last year. While European pricing doesn’t directly convert to US pricing, this does suggest that a price hike is likely.

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