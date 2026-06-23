Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Flip 8 leak teases some fun color options

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR A new leak claims the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will each launch in four colors.

The Galaxy Z Flip 8 is said to come with 256GB or 512GB of storage, while the Fold 8 and Fold 8 Ultra come with a third 1TB option.

Samsung typically holds two Galaxy Unpacked events a year, with one near the beginning of the year and the other in the summer. That second show, which is rumored to take place in London in July this year, is normally when the tech giant unveils its latest foldables. As we inch closer to the launch event, you’re probably wondering about the colors and configurations they’ll be available in. Well, a new leak may have provided those answers.

The leak in question comes from the folks over at DigitalCitizen. According to the report, the Galaxy Z Flip 8, Galaxy Z Fold 8, and Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra will all come in four color options. As for configurations, the Flip will offer two storage options, while both Folds will offer three.

Here are the colorways for all three devices:

Galaxy Z Flip 8 Cream

Graphite

Mint

Pink Galaxy Z Fold 8 Cream

Graphite

Pistachio

Lavender Galaxy Z Fold 8 Ultra Cream

Graphite

Green Shadow

Violet Shadow

So, it appears that each foldable will share Cream and Graphite. However, they’ll also all have two colors that are unique to their line.

The leak mentions that you’ll be able to get the Flip 8 with either 256GB or 512GB of storage. Meanwhile, the Fold 8 and the Fold 8 Ultra add a third 1TB option to that list. Thankfully, it looks like none of the colors are tied to a specific storage option.

These foldables recently showed up in FCC listings, further supporting that the launch will happen soon. It’s believed that Samsung will hold the launch event on July 22. However, Samsung has yet to confirm these details.

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