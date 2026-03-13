Galaxy Z Flip 8 battery specs leak: Is the upcoming foldable stuck in the past?

Joe Maring / Android Authority

TL;DR Leaked battery capacities for the Galaxy Z Flip 8 total 4,174mAh, suggesting a typical capacity of 4,300mAh — the same as the Z Flip 7.

Previous rumors indicate the phone will retain the 50MP main, 12MP ultrawide, and 10MP selfie camera setup used in the previous generation.

Pricing is expected to remain the same too, but the global RAM crisis makes this difficult to predict at this early stage.

When Samsung holds its next Galaxy Unpacked event in the middle of the year, all eyes are going to be on the “Wide” Galaxy Z Fold, but the Galaxy Z Fold 8 and Galaxy Z Flip 8 will also warrant some of our attention. However, if a new leak is to be believed, the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will have a hard time, as some of its specifications don’t look like big upgrades so far.

GalaxyClub has spotted two batteries — EB-BF776 and EB-BF777 — said to belong to that on the Galaxy Z Flip 8. These batteries have rated capacities of 1,150mAh and 3,024mAh, respectively, for a total rated capacity of 4,174mAh for the Galaxy Z Flip 8.

If the number sounds familiar to you, that’s because the same total capacity as what we see on last year’s Galaxy Z Flip 7, though the individual batteries are slightly different. The Galaxy Z Flip 8 could thus land in stores with a typical battery capacity of 4,300mAh.

Don’t expect miracles from this battery setup, though you can still hope for slightly better battery life thanks to SoC optimization. While other Android brands are moving towards silicon-carbon batteries, the Flip 8 isn’t where we expect Samsung to make the jump, if this leak pans out.

Previous leaks have suggested that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 will sport a 50MP primary camera, a 12MP ultrawide camera, and a 10MP selfie camera — the same as the Galaxy Z Flip 7.

Thankfully, rumors also suggest that the Galaxy Z Flip 8 could retain the same pricing as the Galaxy Z Flip 7, at least in some regions. However, don’t get too happy just yet, as the RAM crisis is still in force, and the phone’s final pricing will only come to light closer to launch, in around July. Stay tuned and hope for the best.

