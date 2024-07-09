Last call! Don't miss out on a $50 credit when you pre-order a new Samsung device

The day is almost here, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off tomorrow. This showcase will serve as a launch for some of the company’s latest and greatest tech. If you were thinking of nabbing one of these devices, pre-orders will start soon. Right now, however, if you sign up through the link or widget below, you can reserve a $50 instant Samsung credit for your next Galaxy device pre-order. Reserve your $50 Samsung credit to pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy device

We know you’re here for the $50 credit, so let’s get back to the deal. When you click on the widget or the link above, you’ll be taken to a sign-up page where you can provide your information. Entering your information will allow you to reserve a $50 Samsung credit whenever you pre-order a Galaxy device announced at this event. Additionally, signing up will also enter you into a sweepstakes where you could win $5,000 Samsung credit. Now that sounds like a pretty good deal, huh?

It’s necessary to point out that signing up does not require a purchase commitment. So there’s no reason not to take advantage of this offer.

