Last call! Don't miss out on a $50 credit when you pre-order a new Samsung device
The day is almost here, Samsung’s Galaxy Unpacked event kicks off tomorrow. This showcase will serve as a launch for some of the company’s latest and greatest tech. If you were thinking of nabbing one of these devices, pre-orders will start soon. Right now, however, if you sign up through the link or widget below, you can reserve a $50 instant Samsung credit for your next Galaxy device pre-order.
Reserve your $50 Samsung credit to pre-order a new Samsung Galaxy device
This year’s summer Unpacked event is going to be a big one with the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6 being the headliners. We also expect to see announcements for the Galaxy Ring, Galaxy Watch 7, Galaxy Buds 3, and more. The conference starts at 9:00 AM ET and will be live-streamed on Samsung Newsroom page and Samsung.com. However, you can also watch the stream live here with us.
We know you’re here for the $50 credit, so let’s get back to the deal. When you click on the widget or the link above, you’ll be taken to a sign-up page where you can provide your information. Entering your information will allow you to reserve a $50 Samsung credit whenever you pre-order a Galaxy device announced at this event. Additionally, signing up will also enter you into a sweepstakes where you could win $5,000 Samsung credit. Now that sounds like a pretty good deal, huh?
It’s necessary to point out that signing up does not require a purchase commitment. So there’s no reason not to take advantage of this offer.