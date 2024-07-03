Unpacked 2024: When is it and what to expect? Galaxy Ring, Watch 7 Ultra, Flip 6, Fold 6, and more!

Every year, Samsung holds a couple of Galaxy Unpacked events where it unveils its latest and greatest gadgets. It seems so long ago now, but the first showcase for this year happened back in January. Now, we’re headed straight for the second conference, and it will be here before you know it.

Although Samsung is best known for its smartphones, you shouldn’t go in thinking Unpacked will only be about the tech giant’s shiny new phones. This event will be a launching point for plenty of other highly anticipated devices as well. Sometimes, the company even uses these events to talk about new software that’s on the way.

If you’re wondering how to catch all of the action as it is happening, then you’ve come to the right place. Here’s how to watch Galaxy Unpacked and what to expect to see.

When and how to watch Samsung Galaxy Unpacked

If you’re interested in watching the event live, and you live in the US, then you’ll need to make sure you’re up early. The event will be live-streamed at 9:00 AM ET from Paris, France on July 10. You can convert that to your own local time at the link. If you live in the area, you can attend the event in person, but only if you have an invitation.

You’ll be able to catch the stream right here in the video above. The stream will also be available on the Samsung Newsroom page and Samsung.com.

Usually, Samsung opens pre-orders for the devices it announces during Unpacked. There’s no guarantee that will be the case this time, but more likely than not, Samsung will follow with tradition.

If you want to, you can reserve your next Galaxy device right now. When you reserve, you’ll get up to $50 off when you pre-order.

What to expect from Galaxy Unpacked

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

Samsung’s next-generation foldables will be the stars of the show this time around. So expect to get an eye full of the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Galaxy Z Flip 6. There have been rumors that the firm will launch a third foldable, which is believed to be an “Ultra” version of the Fold 6. However, the chances that it will be announced here are slim as it’s believed this model could be exclusive to South Korea and China.

As for other products that could appear at the show, we expect to see the Galaxy Ring in all of its glory. Another wearable that could debut during the showcase is the Galaxy Watch 7. Samsung’s latest smartwatch is also expected to be joined by the Galaxy Watch Ultra, which sets itself apart with its distinctive squircle design. The Galaxy Buds 3 Pro has also made it through a number of regulatory bodies, like the FCC, so we expect to see these get announced as well.

Got a tip? Talk to us! Email our staff at Email our staff at news@androidauthority.com . You can stay anonymous or get credit for the info, it's your choice.

You might like

Comments