Early Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 pre-order page reveals US pricing

TL;DR Following the discovery of an early Galaxy S24 FE pre-order page, Samsung appears to be doing the same thing with the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Tab S10 pricing in the US starts at around $1,000 for the 256GB Tab S10 Plus, all the way up to $1,620 for the highest-end Tab S10 Ultra.

Samsung indicates the tablets should be available by October 4.

Somebody at Samsung is having a bad day today. The company has yet to formally introduce the Galaxy S24 FE, and while leaks have suggested that the official launch could be just a couple days away, earlier today we saw the phone’s pre-order page on Samsung’s site go live early, confirming pricing and hardware details. That would be a big enough slip-up on its own, but it turns out that’s just the half of it, and Samsung also has a pre-order page live for the new Galaxy Tab S10 family.

In addition to the S24 FE, the Galaxy Tab S10 series represented the other big hole in Samsung’s 2024 lineup we’ve still been waiting to see filled. This year we’ve been hearing about some shake-ups to our normal expectations for Samsung’s flagship tablets, cutting the family down from three models to two, and like the Galaxy S24 FE, moving to Exynos silicon in all markets. We already got a bit of an official early look last week as Samsung started taking pre-reservations in India, but now we’ve got a US pre-order page to start answering our remaining questions (via SamMobile).

According to Samsung’s listing, the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus will start at $999.99 for 256GB, or $1,119.99 for 512GB. That’s for Wi-Fi connectivity, and we’re only seeing a cellular-enabled version of the 256GB model, priced at $1,149.99.

The Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra, meanwhile, starts at $1,199.99 for 256GB, with 512GB available for $1,319.99. So far, all these models we’ve mentioned are configured with 12GB of RAM. But there’s also one high-end Tab S10 Ultra option pairing 16GB of RAM with 1TB storage, for an eye-watering $1,619.99. None of the Ultra models listed here advertise cellular connectivity.

Lots of other little details pick up fresh confirmation from this pre-order page, like the presence of that Galaxy AI button on official keyboard cases. Understandably, AI is a big focus of Samsung’s software efforts with its tablets this year — just like its phones and everything else. That promises to offer features like Note Assist for summarizing text you jot down, or Sketch to Image for tapping into the power of the included S Pen and turning your doodles into works of art.

Much like Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders advertising October 3 availability, the Tab S10 pre-order page also appears to anticipate this hardware landing early next month, with Samsung suggesting shoppers could have their hands on a new tablet by October 4.

With an official announcement feeling like it could be any day now, check back with us soon for the few remaining details we don’t already know about the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 launch.

