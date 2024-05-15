Samsung Galaxy S24 FE wishlist: All the features I want to see

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

Samsung might be better known for its high-end flagships, but it has also produced quite a few solid budget and generally more affordable phones in recent years. One of the more intriguing alternatives to a Samsung flagship is the Galaxy S FE series. These phones typically offer specs and performance similar to the mainline Galaxy S series but at much more aggressive prices, thanks to concessions like a polycarbonate body and a few minor spec downgrades. Although the Galaxy S23 FE is still a good option, here’s what I’d like to see from the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE.

Better heat management this time around

Robert Triggs / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE is a great phone, but its heat management could be better. Much of this is due to the choice of processor; the Snapdragon 8 Gen 1 generates considerable heat. Even with aggressive thermal throttling, the S23 FE can become uncomfortably warm. While it won’t cause burns, it can still be slightly uncomfortable. The good news is that the Galaxy S24 FE is very likely to feature a more efficient processor, as newer generations of Snapdragon chips have addressed these issues.

At the very least, we can expect something like a Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 (or a comparable Exynos chip). There are early indications that the Galaxy S24 FE might include a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 or an Exynos 2400 chip, depending on the region. This would mark a departure from the S23 FE, which utilized flagship chips that were a year old.

Better fingerprint scanner

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy S23 FE utilizes an in-display fingerprint scanner, and while many of today’s ultrasonic scanners work wonderfully, the S23 FE unfortunately opts for a cheaper optical scanner. The result is an inconsistent log-in experience at best, and this is something I want to see changed for the Galaxy S24 FE. One possibility is upgrading to an ultrasonic scanner, which would certainly improve the experience, though it might also increase the price. Alternatively, I’d like to see Samsung integrate the scanner right into the power button, which is typically a much more cost-effective solution. There’s certainly precedent among Samsung phones for this, as the Galaxy Z Fold series uses this approach. Ultimately, I don’t care which method the Galaxy S24 FE adopts, but I do hope it offers a more consistent scanning experience upon its release.

Improved Gorilla Glass

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The Samsung Galaxy FE series needs to cut costs, and one of the areas impacted is the type of glass used. While this is understandable, Gorilla Glass 5 is really starting to show its age, and there are better alternatives available. While upgrading to Victus 2 may be out of the question, the original Gorilla Glass Victus has been used in other mid-range phones before. Alternatively, there’s Gorilla Glass 6. Although these are older solutions, they offer significant upgrades over the glass currently used in the FE series.

Battery life

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The 4,500mAh battery on the Galaxy S23 FE can make it through a whole day with moderate use but heavier use like gaming and extensive media viewing can easily drain the battery long before you are ready to plug in for the night. I’m hoping the Galaxy S24 FE addresses this. If the rumors of a Snapdragon 8 Gen 3 onboard prove accurate, we shouldn’t have much to worry about as long as the battery size stays at least the same as last year’s model. Even the Snapdragon 8 Gen 2 should provide a better experience. Still, budget buyers tend to value battery life for a variety of reasons, and bumping things up to 5,000mAh would be a welcome move.

Will there be a Samsung Galaxy S24 FE? Although Samsung has yet to officially confirm the Galaxy S24 FE, it’s all but inevitable that there will be another model. Not only is the series reasonably popular, but Samsung recently made the decision not to release the Galaxy A55 in the United States. That makes the Galaxy S FE series the best cheap “flagship” experience on offer, so it would be more than shocking if Samsung axed the series altogether, though it has certainly skipped releasing a model before. At the time this was largely due to the pandemic, however.

What’s harder to speak on is when we might see the Galaxy S24 FE. We previously covered a report claiming it could arrive as early as this summer. Since then there’s been one other conflicting report that claims it won’t be seen until late 2024 or even early 2025. The latter report certainly fits with the company’s history. Samsung Galaxy S23 FE — October 26, 2023

October 26, 2023 Samsung Galaxy S21 FE — January 11, 2022

January 11, 2022 Samsung Galaxy S20 FE — October 2, 2020 On the other hand, the claim of a summer release equally makes sense to me. After all, with the Galaxy A55 5G not shipping in the US (or at least not yet), it’s possible the Galaxy S24 FE could arrive earlier in its absence.

Should you wait for the Samsung Galaxy S24 FE?

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

Considering we don’t know when the Galaxy S24 FE will arrive, we wouldn’t recommend waiting for it. If you’re a Samsung fan on a budget, you’ll likely be better off finding a deal on the Galaxy S24 right now. Since the phone is now a few months old, you’ll be bound to find a few good deals. You could also potentially pick up the Galaxy S23 FE ($599.99 at Amazon), though you might want to wait as the S24 FE could likely have the same 7-year Samsung software policy as Samsung’s newest flagships.

