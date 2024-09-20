Like it or not, the Galaxy Tab S10 covers are getting an AI key

TL;DR New images confirm that the Galaxy Tab S10 series keyboard covers will have an AI key.

The key will have a Galaxy AI logo and will be featured on the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and Ultra keyboards.

It will be placed near the bottom right of the keyboard layout, replacing the Lang key.

As the anticipated launch of the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series draws closer, we’re getting more clarity on what new features we can expect from these Android tablets. One recent rumor that appeared credible suggested that the keyboard covers of some Galaxy S10 models would be getting a new key, one that’s specifically dedicated to AI. And right now, this is looking increasingly confirmed.

Tech publication YTECHB has apparently gotten ahold of some of the first official images of the tablets, with the renders confirming the layout change. The new AI key is included on the keyboard covers of the Galaxy Tab S10 Plus and S10 Ultra models, both on the standard and slim versions.

The key will sit to the right of the Alt Gr key in the lower-right part of the keyboard, taking the place of the Lang key. As expected, it will be represented by the Galaxy AI symbol.

While YTECHB has uncovered a whole host of imagery showing off these accessories, the AI key appears to be the only big new talking point. As with previous Galaxy Tab models, there will be two versions of the keyboard cover: The standard cover is detachable and features a trackpad, while the space-saving slim cover eschews the trackpad and can’t be detached. Both versions will come in white and black colorways.

We still don’t have any great insight about exactly what pressing the Galaxy AI key will do. It’s going to sit in the same part of the keyboard as the Windows Copilot key does and could just be a shortcut to various Galaxy AI features. It’s possible that Samsung hasn’t even finalized every aspect of the key’s functionality, but we hope to learn more soon.

