Samsung Galaxy S24 FE pre-orders just went live out of nowhere

TL;DR Samsung’s budget alternative to the Galaxy S24 just made a surprise appearance.

Pre-orders for the S24 FE appear to be at least momentarily open prematurely, starting at $650.

Samsung’s formal launch of the phone has been expected for later this week.

Samsung fans aren’t just loyal; they have their own special phone. Every year, following the launch of the mainstream Galaxy S flagship series, we look forward to meeting the next Fan Edition (FE) model, and this year, expectations have been high for the Galaxy S24 FE. Between Samsung Vietnam letting slip a possible September 26 launch date, and the leak of an official unboxing video earlier this week, it’s felt like this phone has been nearly ready to land. Samsung still hasn’t made an official announcement, but it looks like someone couldn’t wait even that long, and the S24 FE’s web page is already live, ready to take pre-orders.

This could very well change any moment now, and Samsung could take the page back down, but right now the Galaxy S24 FE is listed for pre-order, unlocked in the US, at $649.99 for 128GB and $709.99 for 256GB (h/t Roland Quandt). We also see listings for the major carriers, although availability looks a bit spotty there, with several configurations marked out-of-stock.

Samsung doesn’t offer an exhaustive hardware breakdown on this order page, but we do get confirmation of several key specs. Those include elements like the camera package here, which matches the same 50MP wide-angle lens, 12MP ultra-wide, 8MP 3x tele zoom, and 10MP selfie configuration we’ve seen before. There’s also a big new 6.7-inch screen this year, that’s supposed to be brighter than ever.

Maybe the most controversial change we’ve been anticipating with the Galaxy S24 FE now appears confirmed, and Samsung indicates that even this US edition of the Galaxy S24 FE will run an Exynos processor — an Exynos 2400e, specifically. Snapdragon chips are beloved for a reason, and while going Exynos-across-the-board may make economic sense for Samsung, we’re very curious how shoppers will respond.

Right now, we’re just anxious to get our hands on some of this hardware for ourselves — as we imagine many of you are, too. According to the site, pre-orders placed now should start arriving around October 3.

