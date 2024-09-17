Samsung opens Galaxy Tab S10 series reservations, but there's some bad news

TL;DR Samsung is allowing consumers in India to pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S10 series of tablets.

Customers who take advantage of this promotion will get a free 45W charger.

A promotional image also notes that the S Pen will be bundled with “select models.”

Samsung is expected to launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in the coming days, bringing premium Android tablets to the table. It looks like the secret is out as the company has opened pre-reservations for the “new Galaxy Tab.”

Samsung is now allowing consumers in India to pre-reserve the “new Galaxy Tab” for Rs 1,000 (~$12) on its website. The new tablets can also be pre-reserved via Amazon India, Flipkart, and other platforms.

A graphic shared by Samsung clearly shows a tablet with a display notch and an S Pen, in line with leaked Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra renders. The mention of Galaxy AI also strongly suggests we’re looking at the Galaxy Tab S10 series.

Interestingly, the fine print in the above image also notes that the S Pen will only be available with “select models.” We’re guessing the stylus will only be bundled with the Galaxy Tab S10 Ultra. However, Samsung’s website lists a bundled S Pen as one pre-reservation perk.

The manufacturer will also give you a free 45W travel charger worth a claimed Rs 3,499 (~$42) if you pre-reserve the Galaxy Tab S10 series. This suggests that the new tablets support 45W charging much like the Galaxy Tab S9 series.

It’s also worth noting that Samsung’s website has a countdown timer that’s current on seven days and 21 hours as of writing (8:00 AM ET). This countdown suggests the Galaxy Tab S10 series will debut on September 25.

