Samsung could be going all-in on MediaTek for the Galaxy Tab S10

TL;DR Rumors of Samsung embracing MediaTek Dimensity 9300+ chips for the Galaxy Tab S10 are supposedly confirmed.

The chip would be present in all size options across the Tab S10 lineup.

Samsung may be planning to launch the tablet this fall.

It’s only been a little over a week since Samsung turned the spotlight to its latest mobile hardware at Galaxy Unpacked. That brought us the Galaxy Z Fold 6 and Flip 6, the inaugural Galaxy Ring, and a bunch of other new wearables and accessories. All in all, a really decent showing — unless you’re a tablet fan. When are we ever going to see the Galaxy Tab S10? The latest rumors have been pointing towards the fall, and as we wait for confirmation of Samsung’s launch plans, we’re hearing a little more about what to expect from the tablet’s hardware.

The Galaxy Tab S9 family debuted right around this time last year, with all its options powerful yet expensive. All three sizes ran a custom version of Qualcomm’s Snapdragon 8 Gen 2, just like Samsung employed in its own flagship Galaxy S23 phones. And while there’s no denying Snapdragon chips can be great, recent rumors have suggested that market pressure may be encouraging Samsung to consider MediaTek chips in some prominent upcoming devices — including the Galaxy Tab S10. While that theory’s been bouncing around for a moment, today prominent leaker Ice Universe takes to X with claims that Samsung’s move to the Dimensity 9300+ for its tablets is confirmed.

Specifically, the source notes that all the Galaxy Tab S10 models should arrive running MediaTek silicon. That’s an important detail, as when considering these rumors earlier it was unclear if we were talking about Dimensity chips across the board, of if Samsung might split its sourcing between different models.

Even with some extremely capable processors under its belt, MediaTek has long been working to grow past a reputation for chips that are fine, but less than superlative. To its credit, the company keeps at it year after year, and based on the benchmarks we’ve seen, we’re really starting to get to a point where Dimensity chips should be in the conversation when any mobile device maker is thinking about its next flagship.

Presuming this pans out, we’re very curious to see what kind of reception this move gets once users have a chance to put Samsung’s next tablets to the test.

Comments