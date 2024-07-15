Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 leak claims debut is scheduled for October

Ryan Whitwam / Android Authority

TL;DR A leak is suggesting that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series could arrive in October.

Last week, a Samsung representative revealed to Android Authority that the Samsung Galaxy Tab S10 series is in the works and will be launched by the end of the year, although no specific dates were shared. Now, though, a new leak brings more clarity to when we can expect the official launch.

According to a claim made by reputed leaker Max Jambor on X (formerly Twitter), Samsung will launch the Galaxy Tab S10 series in October. Unfortunately, the tipster didn’t provide an exact date with his post.

Previous leaks indicate that the S10 series might include the flagship-tier MediaTek Dimensity 9300 series chipset and a host of Galaxy AI features as well. Additionally, given that these tablets usually come with S Pens, the S10 might include a Drawing Assistant function that allows you to scribble or doodle and have AI turn it into artwork. Apart from this, the new Galaxy Tab S10 series is expected to remain largely unchanged compared to the S9 series, especially in terms of appearance.

Time will tell soon enough if these leaks hold true. However, they’re certainly building up our anticipation for what Smasung’s new lineup will offer.

