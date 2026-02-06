Galaxy S26 Ultra strikes different poses in a high-def video leak

X / Evan Blass Screenshot

TL;DR The Galaxy S26 Ultra has leaked yet again, this time in a video that shows it spinning 360º.

The video shows the design from different angles and reveals the new camera bump.

We also see a body-colored S Pen in Cobalt Violet.

With just a few weeks to the official unveiling of the Galaxy S26 series, we’re now approaching the point of marketing material leaking out. After a seemingly official poster emerged earlier in the week, followed by a short-lived listing with multiple colors on a low-profile e-commerce website, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is cropping up again, this time in a bold 360º video.

The latest Galaxy S26 Ultra leak comes from leaker Evan Blass on X and flaunts the phone’s different side profiles in Cobalt Violet color. This is also perhaps the clearest, highest-quality leak for the Galaxy S26 series, so much so that it looks like Blass snagged it directly from the top marketing teams at Samsung headquarters.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The video clearly shows the frame with a brushed metal finish, which has previously leaked to be crafted from an aluminum alloy, marking Samsung’s departure from the titanium frame that was adopted only two years ago. Another thing to note on the back is that Samsung is also doing away with the rings around the cameras, which is a good thing, especially with countless complaints about them peeling off easily.

We can also see the S Pen stick out a bit with a body-colored clicker button, as also seen in another recent leak specifically showcasing the different colors of the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s S Pen. There’s nothing much to see on the front, except the wallpaper, which matches the previous leaks.

The walkaround does not reveal our biggest concerns about the Galaxy S26 Ultra — and that is the purported lack of built-in magnets for wireless chargers and accessories. Among other changes, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is slated to sport Samsung’s ingenious Privacy Display, which could block out content from other people trying to peek at your screen from the sides.

With this leak out, perhaps the only bits left to know are the pricing for the US, especially since European prices have also been tipped.

Follow