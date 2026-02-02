A trusted leaker just gave us a close look at the Galaxy S26 Ultra

TL;DR A trusted leaker has posted an official-looking Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra render.

The image shows off the back and side of the phone and includes an S Pen.

We’re inching ever closer to the Samsung Galaxy S26 family’s expected February 25 launch date, and the leaks continue to stream in. Now, a trusted leaker has posted a render showing off the Galaxy S26 Ultra.

Evan Blass posted an official-looking Galaxy S26 Ultra render via his Substack, complete with an S Pen stylus. Check out the image below.

The picture otherwise gives us a good look at the phone’s rear camera housing, along with the metal frame and volume/power buttons. It also seems like we’re looking at the Cobalt Violet option. This image is broadly in line with last week’s leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra renders, as seen at the top of this page.

Otherwise, the Galaxy S26 Ultra is tipped to arrive with a Snapdragon 8 Elite Gen 5 for Galaxy chipset, a screen with Privacy Display functionality, and a familiar rear camera setup (200MP main, 50MP 5x periscope, 50MP ultrawide, 10MP 3x telephoto). Samsung’s device is also expected to offer the same old 5,000mAh battery, but this could be paired with 60W wired charging and Qi2 magnetic wireless charging.

Samsung’s Ultra device is expected to be joined by the base Galaxy S26 and the S26 Plus. The two phones are tipped to launch in both Snapdragon and Exynos flavors, and might pack a near-identical rear camera setup compared to previous models. The base model is also expected to get a 4,300mAh battery, while the Plus variant could retain a 4,900mAh pack. Both phones could ship with 45W wired charging.

