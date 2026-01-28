Samsung is no longer being subtle about its next big display trick

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung has detailed a new privacy layer coming to Galaxy phones, confirming the previously leaked Privacy Display feature expected to debut in the Galaxy S26 series.

The company has revealed that its solution is not just an always-on filter, but a pixel-level solution that can be customized to fit the user’s needs.

Galaxy users will be able to apply the new privacy protection only to specific apps, automatically shield PINs and other sensitive inputs, limit what’s visible in notification pop-ups, and more.

After several leaks and a previous slip-up inside One UI, Samsung has now officially detailed what it calls “a new Galaxy privacy layer,” and it lines up almost perfectly with the rumored Privacy Display feature for the Galaxy S26 series.

In a press release published today, Samsung revealed its new hardware-and-software-based privacy system designed to stop shoulder surfing in public places like buses, cafes, elevators, and queues.

Samsung didn’t name the feature outright, but said the new layer of protection works at a pixel level, combining hardware and software to control what people nearby can see while keeping the display perfectly readable for the user holding the phone. This fits neatly with what we previously learned from a leaked One UI 8.5 screenshot, which showed a dedicated Quick Panel toggle for a Privacy Display mode.

Samsung says the system has been in development for more than five years. When enabled, Galaxy users will be able to control what stays private. Unlike traditional privacy screen protectors that permanently darken your display and mess with viewing angles, Samsung’s solution promises a fully customizable experience.

Users will be able to apply privacy protection only to specific apps, automatically shield PINs, passwords, and other sensitive inputs, limit what’s visible in notification pop-ups, and adjust visibility levels depending on how much privacy they want. In other words, this isn’t just an always-on filter. You’ll be able to fine-tune it, turn it off entirely, or enable it only when required.

While Samsung hasn’t announced which specific devices will get the feature, the timing and wording strongly suggest this feature will debut with One UI 8.5 on the Galaxy S26 lineup. Whether it’ll come to older devices with a software update is something that remains to be seen, given that it has specific hardware requirements.

