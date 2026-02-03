Leaked Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen image reveals a two-toned twist

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

TL;DR A Dutch outlet has posted an image showing off the Galaxy S26 Ultra’s S Pen colors.

The S Pens might only be available in two main colors, but could have different colored tips to match the S26 Ultra colorway.

The outlet also posted images of a few Galaxy S26 series accessories.

We’re a few weeks away from the Galaxy S26 line’s expected launch date, and the leaks are continuing to come in. A trusted leaker recently showed off an official-looking S26 Ultra render, and another source has now given us a look at S Pen colors.

Dutch outlet Nieuwe Mobiel has posted an image that shows off the Galaxy S26 Ultra S Pen colors, and it turns out Samsung might be going for a different look this time. Check out the image below.

Hadlee Simons / Android Authority

The above image shows that the S Pen is only available in Black or White color options. However, a closer look reveals that the top of the S Pen matches the phone’s leaked colors. More specifically, the top of the S Pen is available in Black Shadow, Cobalt Violet, Galactic Blue, and White Shadow. This differs from previous Ultra phone S Pens, which used a single color for the whole stylus.

Samsung’s Ultra phone is also expected to appear in a couple of online-exclusive colors, namely Silver Shadow and Pink Gold. So it stands to reason that these phones will have S Pens with Silver Shadow or Pink Gold tips.

Otherwise, Nieuwe Mobiel also obtained a few images showing various cases and anti-reflective screen protectors for the Galaxy S26 series. You can check out a couple of images above and visit the website for more pictures. The S26 Ultra is expected to offer Gorilla Armor screen protection that includes an anti-reflective layer. So you might not need to buy an anti-reflective screen protector for this handset.

This isn’t the only notable Galaxy S26 series leak in recent days. The Ultra phone might finally get Linux Terminal support, while we also discovered evidence that the phones could get Scam Detection functionality.

