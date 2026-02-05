Galaxy S26 series pricing leaks, and there's good news and bad news

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR European pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has surfaced online via a French outlet.

It looks like the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be more expensive than their predecessors.

Meanwhile, the cheapest Galaxy S26 Ultra could maintain the same price as the S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is just weeks away, and we’ve seen no shortage of price leaks. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed apparent pricing for at least one major market.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

Dealabs has uncovered French pricing for the Galaxy S26 phones. This would likely reflect European pricing at large (give or take a few Euros), including countries like Germany, Italy, and Spain. Check out the table below.

Samsung Galaxy S26 Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra 256GB

Samsung Galaxy S26 €999

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus €1269

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra €1469

512GB

Samsung Galaxy S26 €1199

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus €1469

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra €1669

1TB

Samsung Galaxy S26 N/A

Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus N/A

Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra €1969



The outlet didn’t list a 128GB Galaxy S26 model for the country. In other words, the 256GB Galaxy S26 might be the cheapest model in France at €999 (~$1,179). This would be €40 more expensive than the 256GB Galaxy S25, which launched at €959 (~$1,132). Meanwhile, the cheapest Galaxy S26 Plus could be €100 more expensive than the equivalent Galaxy S25 Plus, which launched at €1,169 (~$1,380).

Want a Galaxy S26 Ultra? Then the good news is that the €1,469 (~$1,734) price tag for the 256GB model is in line with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So we’re not seeing price hikes across the board.

In any event, it’s no surprise to hear that some Galaxy S26 models could be more expensive. The increase comes as the industry grapples with a RAM crisis, along with price hikes for other components.

Follow