Search results for

All search results
Best daily deals

Affiliate links on Android Authority may earn us a commission. Learn more.

Mobile

Galaxy S26 series pricing leaks, and there's good news and bad news

It looks like some models could indeed see a price hike.
By

2 hours ago

Add AndroidAuthority on Google
Samsung Galaxy S25 series flat on table
C. Scott Brown / Android Authority
TL;DR
  • European pricing for the Samsung Galaxy S26 series has surfaced online via a French outlet.
  • It looks like the Galaxy S26 and S26 Plus will be more expensive than their predecessors.
  • Meanwhile, the cheapest Galaxy S26 Ultra could maintain the same price as the S25 Ultra.

The Samsung Galaxy S26 series is just weeks away, and we’ve seen no shortage of price leaks. Now, a trusted outlet has revealed apparent pricing for at least one major market.

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority?

google preferred source badge light@2xgoogle preferred source badge dark@2x

Dealabs has uncovered French pricing for the Galaxy S26 phones. This would likely reflect European pricing at large (give or take a few Euros), including countries like Germany, Italy, and Spain. Check out the table below.

Samsung Galaxy S26Samsung Galaxy S26 PlusSamsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
256GB
Samsung Galaxy S26
€999
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
€1269
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
€1469
512GB
Samsung Galaxy S26
€1199
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
€1469
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
€1669
1TB
Samsung Galaxy S26
N/A
Samsung Galaxy S26 Plus
N/A
Samsung Galaxy S26 Ultra
€1969

The outlet didn’t list a 128GB Galaxy S26 model for the country. In other words, the 256GB Galaxy S26 might be the cheapest model in France at €999 (~$1,179). This would be €40 more expensive than the 256GB Galaxy S25, which launched at €959 (~$1,132). Meanwhile, the cheapest Galaxy S26 Plus could be €100 more expensive than the equivalent Galaxy S25 Plus, which launched at €1,169 (~$1,380).

Want a Galaxy S26 Ultra? Then the good news is that the €1,469 (~$1,734) price tag for the 256GB model is in line with the Galaxy S25 Ultra. So we’re not seeing price hikes across the board.

In any event, it’s no surprise to hear that some Galaxy S26 models could be more expensive. The increase comes as the industry grapples with a RAM crisis, along with price hikes for other components.

News
SamsungSamsung Galaxy S26
Follow

Thank you for being part of our community. Read our Comment Policy before posting.