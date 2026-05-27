Even the cheapest Samsung Galaxy phone is getting One UI 8.5

Samsung

TL;DR Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone, Galaxy A07 5G, is getting One UI 8.5.

The update has reached most flagships and current-gen A-series phones, with only a handful of low-end models left.

Galaxy Tab A11 is also getting the update, but it’s limited to Korea.

Samsung’s One UI 8.5 began rolling out to older devices at the beginning of May 2026 and has since trickled down to dozens of models. As Samsung shifts its focus to developing One UI 9, based on Android 17, with a beta for the Galaxy S26 series, the One UI 8.5 rollout is slowly encompassing all eligible devices, including the lowest-end models.

In line with this, Samsung is now bringing the update to the Galaxy A07 5G, the most affordable 5G Galaxy phone launched earlier this year. SammyGuru reports that stable One UI 8.5 is now available for the Galaxy A07 5G in multiple regions, including Malaysia, the Philippines, Taiwan, Thailand, and Vietnam, and more regions should follow soon.

This is the first major update for the Galaxy A07 5G, which launched with One UI 8 based on Android 16. In addition to these, Samsung has also promised six generational upgrades, which should exclude One UI 8.5 since it’s also based on Android 16.

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In addition to the Galaxy A07 5G, the update is also available for the Galaxy Tab A11, another affordable Android tablet that was launched in late 2025. However, in this case, the update appears currently limited to Samsung’s home country, South Korea, suggesting that a global rollout could begin soon.

Both of these devices are also set to receive One UI 9, though they may not be the first in line when the stable version rolls out later this year.

Along with these devices, Samsung has already pushed out One UI 8.5 to numerous A-series devices, including the Galaxy A56, A55, A36, A35, A26, A17 (5G and LTE), and A16 (5G and LTE). Among tablets, the Galaxy Tab A11 Plus has also received the update, alongside more expensive S-series models. With that, there’s only a handful of devices left to receive the latest One UI interface.

If you own any of these devices, check for the latest build with One UI by going to Settings > Software update and tapping Check for updates. If you see an available update, tap Install. Along with One UI 8.5 on these devices, Samsung is also pushing out the May 2026 security patch for devices that have already received the update.

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