Samsung extends its six-year update policy to its cheapest 5G phone

TL;DR Samsung has quietly revealed the Galaxy A07 5G in Thailand.

This is the most affordable phone with 5G support in Samsung’s lineup and has the same design as the 4G variant.

Samsung also offers six years of software support to the phone, bringing it on par with more expensive mid-rangers.

If everything worked as planned, Samsung would be preparing to launch the Galaxy S26 sometime later this month. But late-stage lineup changes have pushed Samsung’s launch forward by roughly a month. Meanwhile, it may be preparing to plug this chasm with launches from its affordable series, as a rumor last month suggested. The first phone, which, incidentally, is also Samsung’s most affordable 5G phone, is already hitting the market with slight improvements.

The Galaxy A07 5G looks identical to the previously launched 4G-only variant, but Samsung is advertising a few notable changes. Foremost, the 6.7-inch IPS LCD now refreshes at 120Hz, up from 90Hz on the Galaxy A06 5G. The screen resolution and the unsightly U-shaped notch remain intact. The display is also claimed to offer 800 nits of brightness in high brightness mode.

In addition to the new-ish 120Hz display, the Galaxy A07 5G now also supports six OS upgrades. It is launching with One UI 8 based on Android 16, which means it will be supported through Android 22 (or whatever the next generation is called). This is up from the four years of support the Galaxy A06 5G is promised, and even longer than the software updates promised for flagships such as the OnePlus 15.

Inside lies a MediaTek Dimensity 6300, which is the same as last year. Repeating once again is the option between 4GB and 6GB of RAM, though Samsung appears to have stripped out the 64GB option in favor of a single 128GB storage variant. You still get microSD expansion support for up to 2TB. The 6,000 mAh battery remains unchanged, too, as does the 25W of wired charging support.

The design hasn’t changed much from the last year either, but there’s a new, sleeker side frame and a more vibrant light purple color option. Among other changes, however, we see a new camera island surrounding the rear cameras, though the sensors, including a 50MP primary, themselves are repeated for another year.

Although the Galaxy A06 5G was available in the US, there’s no word yet on the Galaxy A07 5G’s availability there. It is currently listed on Samsung’s Thailand website, and appears to be limited to select Asian countries.

The 4GB variant is priced at 5,499 Thai Baht (~$175), while the 6GB variant is priced at 5,999 Baht (~$190). That is edging into the Galaxy A16’s territory, so we expect the actual US prices to be much lower when the phone officially launches. However, we’re unsure when that might happen.

