Breaking: Galaxy S26 series gets second One UI 9 beta release with June security patches

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

TL;DR Samsung has released the second One UI 9 beta for the Galaxy S26 series just two weeks after the first, moving significantly faster than the One UI 8.5 rollout.

The 1,680MB update (firmware ZZEQ) includes the June 5, 2026, security patch and fixes key issues involving the lock screen, routine app, system status bar, and bulk message deletion.

Currently live in the UK and South Korea, the update will soon hit the US and Germany, with the beta program expected to expand to India and Poland.

Samsung is moving much more quickly with One UI 9 than it did with One UI 8.5. The first One UI 9 beta arrived for the Galaxy S26 series about two weeks ago, and now, we’re already onto the second One UI 9 beta.

We’ve received the second One UI 9 update on our Galaxy S26 Ultra in the UK. This update comes with firmware version ending in ZZEQ, the June 5, 2026 security patch, and is 1,680MB in size. Of course, it is based on Android 17.

Aamir Siddiqui / Android Authority

Don’t want to miss the best from Android Authority? Set us as a favorite source in Google Discover to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more.

to never miss our latest exclusive reports, expert analysis, and much more. You can also set us as a preferred source in Google Search by clicking the button below.

The changelog for the update notes the following bugs have been fixed: GPUWatch interruption popup issue fixed

Improved the non-functioning issue in the routine app

Improved status bar display error

Fixed an error where the lock screen clock font does not change in LockStar installation status

Improved delay issue when deleting messages in bulk

Improved issue where the lock screen clock gradually moves down

Improved game booster entry point setting error

This update is live in the UK and South Korea, and should soon be available across other One UI 9 beta regions such as the US and Germany. With this second update, we’re also expecting the One UI 9 beta program to expand to second-wave regions, namely India and Poland.

Follow