Samsung brings a useful security feature to Galaxy S25 FE, beating Ultra to the punch

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

TL;DR One UI 8.5 brings the “Improve Accuracy” feature from the Galaxy S26 to the S25 FE.

It lets users rescan their fingerprints up to 10 times for a more reliable unlocking experience.

The feature isn’t available on other S25 phones so far.

Among the many new features in One UI 8.5 was a security improvement that first appeared in the Galaxy S26 series. The feature allowed users to rescan their registered fingerprints to make the unlock process faster and more reliable. Now, the company seems to be expanding it to older smartphones, but surprisingly, it’s made an appearance on the S25 FE before any other phone in the S25 family.

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According to an X post by user Alfatürk, the Galaxy S25 FE is getting the “Increase Accuracy” feature for fingerprints with the One UI 8.5 update and the May security patch (via SammyGuru).

The feature allows users to rescan their fingerprints up to 10 times, allowing them to unlock their phones more reliably even if their fingers aren’t fully clean. It eliminates the need for workarounds, such as registering the same fingerprint multiple times, for a faster, more reliable unlocking experience.

The feature was expected to arrive on older smartphones with One UI 8.5. However, it wasn’t rolled out with the update and seems to have been added with the May security patch.

It’s unexpected that while the May security patch rolled out for S25 users around the same time, only the S25 FE has the new feature. It’s not available on any other phone, including the flagship Galaxy S25 Ultra.

We checked for the feature on our S25 Ultra and S25 Plus units with the One UI 8.5 update, and it’s not available for us, either. However, it is available on our S25 FE unit with the One UI 8.5 update.

If you have an S25 FE with the latest update, you can rescan your fingerprints by going to the “Fingerprints” option in settings, tapping a registered fingerprint, and selecting “Improve Accuracy” from the floating menu. You can then rescan your finger up to 10 times. The process can be repeated for every fingerprint registered on the device.

While it’s surprising that Samsung rolled out the feature on the FE variant before bringing it to other S25 phones, the company could add it in a future update. It’s the kind of quality-of-life improvement that can make a noticeable difference in everyday usage. I’m hoping the company will bring it to other phones soon.

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