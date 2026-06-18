Apple could fix the iPhone Air's biggest issues with the iPhone Air 2

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR Apple is reportedly testing the iPhone Air 2, and it could fix two major problems with the iPhone Air.

The iPhone Air 2 could come with an ultrawide angle lens and improved battery life.

It is expected to launch in spring 2027 alongside the vanilla iPhone 18.

Apple’s iPhone Air may not have been the best-selling iPhone out there, but it certainly stood out with its sleek profile. Now, Apple is reportedly working on the second-generation iPhone Air, and it could fix some of the biggest issues with its predecessor.

According to a new report from Bloomberg, Apple has been developing the iPhone Air 2, and it’s already undergoing advanced testing. The outlet claims that the prototype for the next iPhone Air is internally codenamed V62 and adds a second, ultrawide-angle camera.

The original iPhone Air featured a single rear camera, which was good at taking photos but lacked the flexibility offered by an ultrawide lens. Every other iPhone launched last year included at least two cameras, and the Air was the outlier, likely due to the slimmer chassis.

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

The original iPhone Air also suffered in the battery department due to constraints related to its slim design. However, Apple is reportedly working on improving the battery life with the second-generation iPhone Air. It’s unclear whether the company will use a bigger battery or if the new processor’s increased efficiency will be enough to offer significantly improved battery life.

Speaking of the processor, the upcoming iPhone Air 2 will be powered by a version of the A20 Pro processor. The A20 Pro will also power the upcoming iPhone 18 Pro and 18 Pro Max, which are expected to launch this fall.

Apple’s launch schedule is also changing this time around. Previously, the company launched all iPhone models at the same time. However, this year, it is expected to launch only the Pro models at its fall event. The regular iPhone 18 is expected to arrive in the spring, and the iPhone Air 2 will also reportedly launch at that time.

The outlet suggests that a staggered launch timeline could help Apple spread its revenue more evenly throughout the year. It could also help Apple compete against brands like Samsung, which have several smartphone launches spread across the calendar.

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