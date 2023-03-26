The best Fitbit bands for all models: A buyer's guide

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

There’s a good reason that Fitbit has been at the top of the wearables game for years now — the company has an option for just about everyone. Whether you own the fitness tracking Charge 5 or one of the company’s top smartwatches, you’re bound to find a great fit. The easiest way to make your watch stand out is with a replacement band. Here are the best bands for every Fitbit device to help you elevate your look.

What to look for Before you dive in, consider the questions below. These will help you narrow your search and find the right band for your needs. Is the brand trustworthy? If you’ve never heard of a brand before, be sure to check out the reviews. Reviews can help you separate a reliable pick from a sketchy listing.

What is the band made of? Materials are essential to the comfort and durability of your band as well as how easy it will be to clean. For example, leather might look great but it also may not hold up well to workouts and sweat.

How will you use it ? You probably won't want the same watchband for the gym as you would for a night on the town. Consider the differences between materials and styles and what your band will be used for most.

What colors can you choose from? It's always nice to have a watch band that matches your other accessories. Many third-party options allow you to explore patterns and new colors.

What size do you need? Not all wrists are created equal, so make sure you get an option that fits. Adjustable bands are the easiest, or you can measure carefully for a well-fitting loop.

A note about buying third-party accessories Be especially careful with relatively unknown brands because some products may not fit as well or last as long. Before you buy a Fitbit band from an unfamiliar brand, be sure to check for the following: Look through submitted reviews on sites like Amazon. What are people saying? Do the reviews look legitimate? They may be paid or sponsored submissions if they are vague and poorly written.

Look for oddities. For example, if the product reviews aren't actually for the product! This happens a lot with third-party accessories from obscure brands. A 5-star protein powder review is not what you want to see when trying to buy a premium leather watchband.

Familiarize yourself with the return policy of the product. While a lot of products have return periods, some might only have a replacement window, in which case a refund won't be possible.

While a lot of products have return periods, some might only have a replacement window, in which case a refund won’t be possible. We’re here to help! Android Authority has plenty of guides to help you navigate the complex world of wearables. Check out all of our guides, including best band lists and other accessory round-ups.

The best Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4 bands

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

Dirrelo sport bands

Like the classic band that ships with Fitbit smartwatches, Dirrelo’s sport bands offer a soft, flexible fit that stands up to sweat and water. We find silicone bands to be the perfect blend of comfort and durability. What makes these stand out is an endless selection of colors, from bold hues to soft pastels and neutrals to neons. They also come in packs of four so you can mix up your look throughout the week. You can grab a set in the colors that best match your wardrobe for about $10.

Brother Vellies leather scrunchies

Fitbit

For one of the most fashion-forward picks we’ve seen, Fitbit teamed up with Brother Vellies to create a truly original statement accessory. This “scrunchie” band features premium Horween leather and comes in either oak or black. The result is a look that is both elevated and unique. The leather also feels soft on the skin. Unfortunately, it also comes at a price. The first-party band costs about $55.

The best Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 bands

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Are you still rocking the tried and true Versa 3 or Fitbit Sense? Both models share interchangeable bands. In fact, you can even use Fitbit Versa 3 and Sense bands with their newer siblings.

Maledan sport band

The Versa 3 and the Fitbit Sense already come with flexible silicone bands on board, but Maledan takes it one step further. These ultra-affordable sport bands cost around $120for a pack of four and are perfect for the weight room. A series of holes running the length of the band add breathability and a touch of style. We find that for truly sweaty workouts, perforated bands provide the best experience.

Shangpule metal band

Shangpule’s metal band is for when you need to leave the gym behind. It’s one of the classier-looking bands you can get for Fitbit’s smartwatches, and it won’t hurt your wallet either. You can add and remove links throughout this $11 bracelet, making it easy to nail down the perfect fit. Plus, you have the choice of four metallic hues.

The best Fitbit Charge 5 bands

C. Scott Brown / Android Authority Charge 5

The Fitbit Charge 5 is the newest member of the ever-popular Charge family. The body itself is slightly rounder than that of its predecessor, which means you’ll need a whole new set of bands to upgrade. The vibrant display is also twice as bright as the previous model, so you should have no problem checking your steps and calories even on a sunny day. This makes the Charge 5 more user-friendly than ever, so you’ll want a Fitbit Charge 5 band that’s just as reliable.

TopPerfekt sport band

Amazon

The Fitbit Charge 5 is a fitness tool first and foremost. This silicone sport band from TopPerfekt is light, flexible, and waterproof so you can get in reps without any stress. It’s the perfect material for everything from running to swimming and its perforated design makes sure you don’t trap sweat. Plus, it’s affordable at just $10 and comes in ten different colors. If you’re someone who likes switching things up often, you can even buy a cost-saving multi-pack.

Fitbit hook & loop band

Fitbit

A solid option right from the source, this Fitbit band ditches the classic buckle closure for a flexible hook and loop option. There’s no more need to worry about your wrist falling between sizes. This band is especially comfortable for all-day use. We especially like it for wearing to bed and getting the most out of Fitbit’s powerful sleep tracking suite. Fitbit currently offers a Coastal Blue option or a Charcoal design with a heathered pattern.

The best Fitbit Charge 4 bands

The ever-reliable Fitbit Charge 4 may be making its way into retirement, but it’s not too late to change up your look. As a slightly older device, we’d still recommend the Charge 4 as a solid budget tracker from the company’s stable. Plus, with the benefit of age on its side, Fitbit’s Charge 4 has heaps of available replacement bands for you to sift through. Here are just a few top picks.

Shangpule metal band

Amazon

This metal band for the Fitbit Charge 4 fits like a classic watch band — add links to make it longer or take them out to fit smaller wrists. It’s sized to accommodate everything from the standard Charge 3 and 4 to the Charge 3 SE and Charge 4 SE, too. All of Shangpule’s designs are crafted from stainless steel. Choose from an impressive eight different finishes for just $15.

Fitbit Horween leather band

Fitbit

The Horween leather partnership didn’t start with the Charge 5. You can get one of these premium leather bands for your Fitbit Charge 4 and even the Charge 3. With a minimalist construction and soft Horween leather, these bands come in black or Midnight Blue finishes. However, they’re pricey and don’t forget that Charge 4 bands will not work with a Charge 5. Make sure you plan to keep your watch for a while before you fork over your money.

The best Fitbit Luxe bands

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

As the name suggests, the Fitbit Luxe is all about a sleek, stylish approach. It’s one of the smallest and lightest models in the entire family. It even comes in a premium gorjana special edition. The Luxe is designed as more of a fashion accessory than a tracking powerhouse, so it’s best suited for a day at the office or a night out.

As such, with this device, you can tap into quite a few luxurious options. However, we’ve included a classic silicone pick for the days you need to get a workout in as well.

Maledan silicone band

Amazon

The Fitbit Luxe may be designed for high style, but that doesn’t mean it can’t carry a pop of color. Maledan is back on our list with more flexible silicone Fitbit bands, this time in a six-pack. The silicone sport bands come in two sizes and can fit wrists from 5.5 to 8.9 inches around. You can even choose from three different batches of vibrant colors.

Fitbit stainless steel mesh band

Fitbit

Style meets comfort in this flexible metallic option from Fitbit. The stainless steel mesh is supple enough to wear all day but upscale enough to bring your Luxe into the office. Plus, unlike some stiffer bands with link construction, it won’t pull or pinch your skin. The band also seals with a magnetic clasp so you can adjust it to any size you might want. Intended as jewelry, it’s a bit pricey but the upscale look is very effective.

The best Fitbit Inspire 3 bands

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

The Fitbit Inspire 3 is quite simply the best all-around budget fitness tracker on the market. With a bright, colorful display, ten-day battery life, and phenomenal sleep tracking, this device delivers a comprehensive tracking experience at a great price. The pebble pill only comes in black, but you can add plenty of interest to your wrist with bands and accessories.

Fitbit Translucent band

Fitbit

Our favorite options are Fitbit’s translucent silicone bands. They’re comfortable and lightweight, and most importantly, they make an impression. We tested a Fitbit translucent band throughout our review period and were very smitten. You can grab one of these translucent bands in Deep Dive or Chili Pepper in sizes small or large.

Voma leather band

Amazon

For an affordable third-party pick that delivers both class and comfort, this leather band from Voma is just $11.99. The slim design blends seamlessly with the tracker’s narrow pill and adjusts easily to fit your wrist. It’s also available in multiple colors and patterns so you can grab the look that best fits your style.

The best Fitbit Inspire 2 bands

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Now outdone by a newer model, the Fitbit Inspire 2 may not be the most exciting option on the table. However, it’s the most affordable Fitbit for adults, making it a smart way to dip a toe into the fitness tracking game and Fitbit ecosystem. Below are some of our top picks for accessorizing your tracker, but for more options see our complete list of the best Fitbit Inspire 2 bands.

Fitbit clip

Fitbit

Alright, so our first Fitbit Inspire 2 band isn’t a watch band. Instead, it brings the device back to more of a traditional pedometer design. The clip makes it easy to attach your tracker to a waistband when you’re off for a run. It’s also nice for daily use if you just don’t have much pocket space. It only comes in black, but that helps make the whole setup even stealthier.

Elobeth leather band

Amazon

The Inspire 2 is a slender device, so it only makes sense that Inspire 2 bands are slim as well. This leather option from Elobeth comes in either brown or black and is designed for wrists up to 8.1-inches around. It sports a traditional buckle-style enclosure with stainless steel fittings at either end. You can also attach the Elobeth leather band to the original Inspire and Inspire HR. For just $12 it’s an easy way to give your device a bit of style.

The best Fitbit Ace 3 bands

Fitbit

Who says that fitness trackers are only fun for adults? There are plenty of Fitbit options for kids, even little ones. Lots of families love to compare step counts, and the Fitbit Ace 3 is an excellent way to encourage kids to get in on the fun. After all, it’s better to get some time outside than to spend another hour in front of an iPad.

The Ace 3 offers plenty of silicone bands that are bright and easy to clean, and there is even a special Minions version if you can’t get enough of those little yellow guys.

Fitbit Minions band

Fitbit

Parents might be sick of them, but kids still seem to love the Minions. So much so that Fitbit launched a pair of bands for the kid-friendly Ace 3 themed after the tiny yellow characters. You can grab either Mischief Black or Despicable Blue versions of this silicone band, complete with buckles in a very familiar shade of yellow. The Ace 3 pops in and out of the band’s main compartment, making cleanup more manageable than ever.

RuenTech silicone band

Amazon

RuenTech’s bands follow a similar thread in that they’re easy to change out and keep clean. Just rinse the silicone construction with soap and water. If five choices aren’t enough, you can always go for the 10-pack, which comes with additional color combinations. The RuenTech bands fit wrists as small as 4.5-inches and up to 7.1 inches.

