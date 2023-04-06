Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

What happens when your fitness tracker stops working? That happens more often than one would expect, especially considering how often fitness trackers get used daily. If you happen to own a Fitbit device — and I’m sure many of you do — you may have experienced a problem or two throughout your device’s lifetime. If you’re having issues with your Fitbit device, we’re here to help. Here are some of the most common Fitbit problems and how to fix them.

Additionally, browse our Google Pixel Watch problems and solutions guide for Fitbit issues specifically relating to this device.

Problem #1: App and service issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority

If your Fitbit device fails to sync with your app, Fitbit might be facing a service outage. Here’s how to check if this is the case. Visit Fitbit’s Fitbit Support Twitter page. The account usually posts updates relating to service issues and other problems.

Alternatively, website status sites like Downdetector is a good way to suss out if there’s a budding problem with Fitbit’s service.

Potential solutions: If there are no known issues with Fitbit’s service, the problem might lie within your app.

Try restarting your phone and Fitbit.

If this doesn’t solve your issue, try killing the Fitbit app. Head to Settings on your phone > Apps > , find the app you want to stop, tap on it, then select Force Stop . Wait a few moments, then tap the Fitbit app’s icon on your home page or app drawer to start it again.

Check if there’s a new version of the Fitbit app and update it if there is.

Problem #2: Syncing issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit trackers sync with Android devices via Bluetooth, and, unfortunately, that technology can be unreliable. If you have trouble syncing data from your Fitbit to your Android device, your solution may lie in your Fitbit app’s Settings menu.

Potential solutions: Make sure you install the Fitbit app on your phone. You’ll also need to make sure your phone has Bluetooth turned on ( Settings > Bluetooth > On ) and that you’re only trying to connect your Fitbit to one Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet.

> > ) and that you’re only trying to connect your Fitbit to one Bluetooth-enabled phone or tablet. Try removing and re-adding your Fitbit device from your Fitbit account. Open the Fitbit app, select your account photo, select your tracker, then tap the trash icon in the top-right corner. Select unpair . You can then pair your Fitbit device with your Fitbit account.

in the top-right corner. Select . You can then pair your Fitbit device with your Fitbit account. If your smartphone is running Android 6.0 Marshmallow or later (it probably is), you may need to manually grant the Fitbit app permission to scan for Bluetooth devices. To do so, head to your phone’s Settings menu, select Apps & notifications , select Permission manager , choose Location , select Fitbit , then make sure the Allow all the time option is selected. In addition, you need to switch on your phone’s location services to scan for Bluetooth devices. To do so, head to your phone’s Settings menu and select L ocation . Once you’re there, turn on the Location toggle at the top of your screen.

You may need to force quit the Fitbit app. From your mobile device, head to Settings > Apps & notifications > See all apps > Fitbit > Force Stop . Alternatively, you can press and hold the Fitbit app icon on your home screen and release it when you feel a vibration. Tap the small i icon. Then tap Force stop .

> > > > . Try turning Bluetooth off and on again. From your mobile device, head to Settings > Bluetooth , then toggle Bluetooth off, then on. You can also turn off the Bluetooth toggle by tapping the icon in your quick settings panel.

> , then toggle Bluetooth off, then on. You can also turn off the Bluetooth toggle by tapping the icon in your quick settings panel. Try restarting your mobile device.

If all else fails, try uninstalling and reinstalling the Fitbit app.

Problem #3: Time and clock issues

Kaitlyn Cimino / Android Authority Charge 4

Smartwatches might be loaded with sensors and fancy features, but their primary task is to display the right time, as the name suggests. If your Fitbit is now showing the incorrect time, here’s how to correct it quickly.

Time issues To correct your Fitbit’s time, open your phone’s Fitbit app , and tap your profile picture on the Today tab. Select App Settings > toggle off Automatic time zone > tap Select time zone and select the correct zone. Finally, sync your Fitbit. Your tracker should now display the right time.

, and tap your on the Today tab. Select > toggle off > tap and select the correct zone. Finally, sync your Fitbit. Your tracker should now display the right time. To switch between 12- or 24-hour time, you’ll need to open the Fitbit dashboard on your web browser. Once logged in, tap on the gear icon > Settings > Personal info. Tap Clock Display Time under the Advanced Settings section, then select 12- or 24-hour time. Tap Submit and sync your Fitbit.

Clock face issues Sometimes your Fitbit device may not successfully implement a new clock face. There’s no clear-cut fix from Fitbit for this issue, but you can try a few things to remedy it. First of all, try installing a Fitbit-made clock face. If this is successful, the problem lies with the clock face you’re trying to install. If the issue lingers, we’ll need to troubleshoot other potential issues.

Try restarting your smartphone and Fitbit. Instructions on how to do this for your particular model can be found at the foot of this article. Once both devices are up, try changing your clock face once more.

If the above step didn’t fix your problem, double-check that no software updates are available for your smartwatch, tracker, or Fitbit app. If there is an update available for any of these, update them.

If all else fails, consider factory resetting your Fitbit. This should remedy the problem.

Problem #4: Screen issues

Andy Walker / Android Authority

The screen seems to be a common trouble point on Fitbit smartwatches and trackers. There are several reports online regarding vertical lines, washed out or completely black displays, and flickering screens. If you have one of these problems, you might find a solution below.

Potential solutions: Several users online have highlighted an issue where colored lines run vertically across their device’s display. Unfortunately, there seems to be no surefire fix for this problem, as it’s likely a hardware fault. If you find that your smartwatch or tracker has this issue, contact Fitbit immediately.

Newer devices, including the Charge 3, seemingly suffer from a screen issue whereby pixels gradually turn white. Again, this seems to be a hardware issue. Contact Fitbit if you find that your device has this problem.

Several reports on Fitbit’s forums highlight an issue with some Versa devices suffering from a white/green screen. The screen may also flicker. Fitbit suggests restarting the device. Fitbit also recommends switching the clock face to one developed by Fitbit if this doesn’t work. If these two solutions fail, we recommend contacting Fitbit. It could be a hardware fault.

If you feel that your Fitbit screen is far too bright in certain situations, here is a guide on adjusting your device’s brightness.

If your Fitbit’s screen grows progressively dimmer, you may be due for a replacement. We’ve seen plenty of users complaining about being unable to see text on their Fitbit Charge 4 and Alta models. There is no reliable fix for this. As a last resort, try restarting your device. Alternatively, check if Do Not Disturb is activated and switch it on and off.



Other solutions: Is your Fitbit device stuck on the Fitbit logo? Unfortunately, there’s no clear solution for this particular problem. If you can, try restarting your device. You can find more details on how to do this for your particular Fitbit at the foot of this article. If this step doesn’t fix your issue, we’d recommend contacting Fitbit.

If your Fitbit screen refuses to turn on but vibrates, try resetting your Fitbit. Details of how to perform a reset can be found at the bottom of this guide.

Your screen may display a cross with a red circle around it. If factory resetting your device doesn’t solve the issue, contact Fitbit. Your device likely has a software or hardware issue.



Problem #5: Notification issues

Andy Walker / Android Authority

Sometimes Fitbit trackers won’t receive notifications from Android devices. If this is happening to you, you may need to restart your fitness tracker or change your phone’s Bluetooth settings.

Potential solutions: First, make sure you have notifications enabled in the Fitbit app. Open the app on your smartphone, tap your profile icon, then tap your device. Scroll down and select Notifications. From there, you can turn on/off call, text, and app notifications.

Make sure you’re within 20 feet of your mobile device. Fitbit trackers connect to smartphones via Bluetooth, so you’ll need to make sure you’re in range to stay connected. If your tracker and mobile device are too far away from one another, you won’t receive notifications, or they may be delayed.

Make sure you don’t have another Bluetooth device connected to your smartphone. This may cause interference that prevents notifications from appearing on your Fitbit tracker.

Make sure Do Not Disturb mode is turned off on your Fitbit device. Fitbit Sense 2 and Versa 4: From your watch face, swipe down to access the quick settings shade. Tap the Do No Disturb icon to switch it on or off. Fitbit Luxe and Inspire 3: From your watch face, swipe down. Make sure the Do Not Disturb setting is turned off. Fitbit Sense and Versa 3: From your watch face, swipe from left to right. Make sure the Do Not Disturb icon is unchecked. Fitbit Inspire 2, Inspire, and Inspire HR: Navigate to your device settings, then scroll down to the Do Not Disturb option. Tap it, then ensure Do Not Disturb is turned off. Fitbit Charge 4 and Charge 3: Touch and hold the side button for a few seconds, and a Do Not Disturb option will appear. Make sure this setting is turned off. Fitbit Versa 2, Versa, Versa Lite, and Ionic: From your watch face, swipe down to access your notifications, then again from the top of the screen. You should see three icons show up near the top: music, wallet, and quick settings. Tap the grey quick settings icon on the right. Make sure the Do Not Disturb icon is unchecked. Fitbit Ace, Ace 2, and Ace 3: You can disable notifications from the Fitbit app on your smartphone. Open the app on your smartphone, tap your profile icon, then tap your device. Scroll down and select Notifications. From there, you can turn on/off notifications for your device. Fitbit Charge 2: Hold the side button while on the watch face. Do Not Disturb mode should toggle on/off. Fitbit Surge: Swipe over to Settings and make sure Notifications is set to On. Fitbit Blaze: Hold the top-right button for a few seconds and make sure Notifications is set to On.

mode is turned on your Fitbit device. Make sure Do Not Disturb mode is turned off on your phone.

mode is turned on your phone. You may need to force quit the Fitbit app. From your mobile device, head to Settings > Apps > See all apps > Fitbit > Force Stop .

> > > > . Try turning Bluetooth off and on again. From your mobile device, head to Settings > Bluetooth , then turn the Bluetooth toggle off then on. You can also turn off the Bluetooth toggle by tapping the icon in your quick settings panel.

> , then turn the Bluetooth toggle off then on. You can also turn off the Bluetooth toggle by tapping the icon in your quick settings panel. Try restarting your mobile device.

If all else fails, try uninstalling and reinstalling the Fitbit app.

Problem #6: Charging issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit not charging? Nobody likes to wake up in the morning to a dead Fitbit. You may need to switch charging cables or clean your device.

Potential solutions: Make sure your Fitbit tracker and charging cable are clean. Dust and debris can accumulate over time, which could prevent the device from charging properly. Here’s a guide on how to clean your tracker.

Try plugging your Fitbit charger into a different USB port. Using a UL-certified wall charger will work, as will a simple USB input on a computer. Your Fitbit may not charge properly if you’re using a USB hub.

Make sure your Fitbit device’s pins are properly lined up on the charging cable. If the charging pins on your Fitbit device aren’t perfectly lined up on your charger, your device won’t charge properly. We’ve found this to be particularly common when charging the Alta and Fitbit Charge devices.

You might need to restart your Fitbit device. For instructions on how to do so, a walkthrough can be found below.

If you notice your Fitbit’s charger is a little beat up, you might need to replace it. You can buy a new charger at Fitbit’s website or on Amazon.

Other solutions: Some Fitbit users have highlighted issues with their charging cradle’s pins. Either these don’t make good contact with their companion device, or the pins sink into the charging cradle itself. There’s no clear resolution for this problem, but you might be able to try a few things. Try agitating the pins using a bristle brush and some rubbing alcohol. Ensure the charger is unplugged when you do this. If the charging pins are sunken into the charger’s cradle, try turning the cradle upside down and slamming it into your palm. This action might just spring the pins free. If these issues aren’t resolved by the possible solutions above, you might have to purchase a new charger.



Problem #7: Quick View and tap recognition issues

Many Fitbit devices come with a Quick View feature, which allows you to simply raise your wrist to wake the display. Some of these devices — like the Alta, Charge 2, and Charge HR — also come with tap-enabled displays, meaning you can’t swipe through menus like you would on a normal touchscreen device. Instead, all it takes is a simple tap near or on the display to swipe through your daily stats.

Unfortunately, many Fitbit users claim to have problems with Quick View and tap recognition being too slow to respond. If you’re in this boat, the answer may lie in your Fitbit app’s Settings menu.

Potential solutions for Quick View problems: For Quick View to work properly, your Fitbit device needs to know which wrist it’s being worn on and whether you’re right-handed or left-handed. To check if this is the problem, open the Fitbit app, select your profile photo, select your tracker, then make sure the Quick View toggle is turned on .

. On that same screen, you’ll see options to change your wrist placement. Make sure you’re wearing your Fitbit on the correct wrist and that you’ve chosen whether or not you’re right or left-handed. This will have a big effect on whether or not Quick View works properly.

Potential solutions for tap recognition problems: Make sure you’re tapping your Fitbit device in the right spot. Fitbit recommends aiming toward the bottom of the display, where the tracker meets the band. Also, make sure you’re not tapping too forcefully or too softly.

If there’s a second-or-two delay from the time you tap your device, that’s normal. Just make sure you’re giving your device time to react. If you’re having trouble with tap recognition, try slowing down your taps.

Problem #8: Update issues

Some people have problems updating their Fitbit device’s firmware. If this happens to you, you may need to restart your tracker or try syncing with another mobile device or computer.

Potential solutions: Try restarting your Fitbit device. For instructions on how to do so, a walkthrough can be found below.

After that, try updating your device again. If it’s still not working, try restarting your mobile device.

If you’re trying to sync your Fitbit with your mobile device, try removing the Bluetooth connection from your mobile device. To do this, navigate to Bluetooth in your mobile device’s settings menu, find your Fitbit device, then choose Forget .

You might need to try updating your Fitbit via another mobile device or computer. To do so on a computer, head to this link, log into your Fitbit account and try updating your firmware.

If you still can’t update, try removing your Fitbit device from your Fitbit account. If you’re using a mobile device, head to Settings > [Fitbit device] > Remove this device . If you’re using Fitbit’s website, log into your account, click the gear icon on the top-right of your screen, then click Settings > Devices > [Fitbit device] > Remove this device from your account . Next, you’ll need to add your tracker back to your Fitbit account. Under the Account section of the Fitbit app, choose Set Up a Device and follow the instructions. Once your device has been re-connected, tap Update .



Other issues: Several Fitbit Inspire 2 users have reported issues seemingly after installing update 1.124.76. From blank displays, missing icons, and sync issues seem commonplace. Even though the update is considered critical, you should think twice about updating to this firmware version, at least for now. If you have updated your band and are experiencing issues, consider factory resetting your device.

Some Fitbit Charge 5 owners have noted a recent uptick in battery drain on their devices. The issue is seemingly related to the latest software version 1.171.50 issued in July. There’s no known fix for the issues, but you may be able to mitigate the problem by consulting our battery issues chapter below. If you’re still experiencing issues, we recommend contacting Fitbit support.

It seems the Charge 4 isn’t exempt from battery drain issues either after update 1.100.76. Plenty of users on Fitbit’s forums are reporting similar issues. If you’re struggling with similar issues after installing this update, consider hard restarting your band. Find steps on how to do this in the section at the foot of this article.



Problem #9: Alarm issues

Most Fitbit devices have the ability to wake you up in the morning via silent alarms. If your silent alarms aren’t working, there aren’t a ton of options. You’ll need to check your Fitbit’s vibration motor using the steps below. If that doesn’t work, Fitbit recommends you contact customer support.

Potential solutions: First, make sure you have a silent alarm set on your Fitbit device. To do this, open the Fitbit app, choose your account photo, select your Fitbit device, then choose Silent Alarm. If that wasn’t the problem, here’s how to test your Fitbit’s vibration motor: Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5: Simply plug the Luxe into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration.

Simply plug the Luxe into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration. Fitbit Sense/Sense 2: Swipe over on the screen and select Timer on the Sense. Tap Stopwatch and then tap the Play icon. The watch should vibrate. Connecting the device to the charging cable and plugging it in should make the watch vibrate too.

Swipe over on the screen and select Timer on the Sense. Tap Stopwatch and then tap the Play icon. The watch should vibrate. Connecting the device to the charging cable and plugging it in should make the watch vibrate too. Fitbit Versa 3/Versa 4: The steps are similar on the Versa 3. Swipe over and select Timer, tap Stopwatch, and then tap the Play icon. Plugging in the tracker to charge should work as well.

The steps are similar on the Versa 3. Swipe over and select Timer, tap Stopwatch, and then tap the Play icon. Plugging in the tracker to charge should work as well. Fitbit Inspire 3, Inspire 2, Inspire, and Inspire HR: Plug the Inspire into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration.

Plug the Inspire into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration. Fitbit Charge 5: On your Charge 5, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

On your Charge 5, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Charge 4: Simply press the side button on your Charge 4 while it’s turned on. Your tracker should vibrate.

Simply press the side button on your Charge 4 while it’s turned on. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Versa 2: On your Versa 2, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

On your Versa 2, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Versa Lite: On your Versa Lite, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

On your Versa Lite, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Charge 3: Simply press the side button on your Charge 3 while it’s turned on. Your tracker should vibrate.

Simply press the side button on your Charge 3 while it’s turned on. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Versa: On your Versa, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

On your Versa, swipe over and select the Timer option. Tap Stopwatch, then tap the Play icon. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Ionic: From the main clock face, press and hold the button on the left side. Your tracker should vibrate twice. Alternatively, you can swipe over to the Timer screen, tap it, then tap the play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

From the main clock face, press and hold the button on the left side. Your tracker should vibrate twice. Fitbit Ace 2 and Ace 3: Plug your Ace 2 or Ace 3 into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration.

Plug your Ace 2 or Ace 3 into its charging cable. You should feel a vibration. Fitbit Ace: Clip your Ace to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration.

Clip your Ace to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration. Fitbit Blaze: Swipe over to the Timer screen, then tap it. Tap Stopwatch , then tap the play icon. Your tracker should vibrate.

Swipe over to the screen, then tap it. Tap , then tap the play icon. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Alta: Clip your Alta to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration.

Clip your Alta to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration. Fitbit Alta HR: Clip your Alta HR to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration.

Clip your Alta HR to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable to check vibration. Fitbit Charge 2: Clip your Charge 2 to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Your tracker should vibrate when you connect the cable.

Clip your Charge 2 to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Your tracker should vibrate when you connect the cable. Fitbit Charge and Charge HR: Press and hold the side button on your tracker to enter exercise mode. Your tracker should vibrate.

Press and hold the side button on your tracker to enter exercise mode. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Flex 2: Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Your tracker should vibrate.

Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit Flex: Tap below the row of lights on your Flex device. You should feel your tracker vibrate and enter sleep mode.

Tap below the row of lights on your Flex device. You should feel your tracker vibrate and enter sleep mode. Fitbit Surge: Plug your Surge into the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Your tracker should vibrate.

Plug your Surge into the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Your tracker should vibrate. Fitbit One: Clip your One into the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Your tracker should vibrate.

Problem #10: Band issues

Band breakage issues Fitbit devices are pretty high-quality pieces of technology, but they’re definitely not invincible. If your Fitbit’s band is starting to break, you’ll need to take advantage of the company’s warranty policy.

It’s worth noting that if you own a recent Fitbit device and are out of warranty, you can simply buy a new band without replacing the whole unit. If you have an older tracker like the Charge HR, Surge, or Flex, you’ll want to follow the steps below to get it replaced.

Potential solutions: As noted on Fitbit’s Returns and Warranty page, you have the option to return your Fitbit device for a full refund within 45 days of your purchase date, provided you ordered the device from Fitbit.com. In addition, products ordered in November and December may be returned through January 31 of the following year, or 45 days (whichever is longer).

Fitbit also offers a one-year limited warranty to the original purchaser of the product, guaranteeing that the Fitbit product is free from defects in materials and workmanship under normal use. This means Fitbit will fix the damages done to your Fitbit device within the first year, provided you’re the original purchaser of the device. If you’re not, unfortunately, you may be out of luck.

For more details on the company’s policies, be sure to visit Fitbit’s Returns page or contact the company’s customer support team to file a claim. Looking for replacement bands for your device? You can, of course, head to Fitbit’s website to buy a replacement or head to the Amazon links below for a cheaper alternative:

We also have a list of our favorite Fitbit bands for all major models.

Band rash issues Several Fitbit users online have complained about painful skin irritation on their wrists while wearing their devices. It might be one of the more widespread issues we’ve seen first cropping up in 2015. It’s still prevalent today.

Fitbit notes that “prolonged contact” might lead to irritation issues, suggesting that users keep the tracker clean and dry, fasten it snug but not too tightly, and remove it “for an hour after extended wear.”

Potential solutions: If you absolutely have to wear your Fitbit, regularly transfer it between your dominant and non-dominant wrists.

Consider purchasing a new band made of a different material if you find the stock Fitbit band irritates your skin. We recommend a softer fabric that’ll allow for more skin ventilation, like elastic, nylon, metal mesh, or leather. If you frequent the gym or running trail, using one band for workouts and another for daily wear is also worth trying. Switch to your workout band before activity, and switch back to a more comfortable band post-workout. Be sure to clean your workout band regularly, too.

Contact a dermatologist if you’re still getting a rash.

Problem #11: ECG issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority Sense

Are you having Fitbit Sense ECG problems? You’re not alone. A small number of users seem to be experiencing bugs affecting the Fitbit Sense’s electrocardiogram (ECG) recordings.

Users on the Fitbit forums said Fitbit has contacted them and suggested they return their Fitbit Sense smartwatches to the company. Fitbit told these users that it would replace their smartwatches free of charge. The problem at hand is an unspecified “hardware issue.” Fitbit UK confirmed (via The Verge) that the ECG app on some Fitbit Sense models incorrectly displays results as “inconclusive.”

Potential solutions: There doesn’t appear to be a simple fix or software update that will squash this ECG bug. Contact customer support for a replacement smartwatch if you’re experiencing Fitbit Sense ECG issues.

Additionally, ECG features may not be available in your country. You can find a list of supported countries here.

Problem #12: Battery issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit devices usually excel against the competition in terms of battery endurance, but they can suffer from draining problems. There are several ways to maximize your device’s battery life. Below are a few tips.

Potential solutions: Switch off always-on display: If your tracker supports AOD, ensure it’s disabled to maximize battery life. Fitbit Sense, Sense 2, Versa 4, and Versa 3: Swipe right from the clock face to access the quick settings page. Tap on the always-on display icon to toggle AOD off or on. Fitbit Versa 2: Swipe right, open Settings > tap Always-On Display to toggle it off or on.

Fitbit Charge 5 and Luxe: Swipe down, open Settings > Display settings > Always-on display.



Set your Fitbit’s screen brightness to Dim . Learn more about adjusting your Fitbit device’s brightness here.

. Learn more about adjusting your Fitbit device’s brightness here. Make sure GPS tracking is off when you’re not using it. Some Charge 5 users have noted that switching off the built-in GPS after activity tracking improves its battery life. To do this, open the Settings app > GPS > toggle on Phone . This will deactivate your Charge 5’s GPS and use your phone instead. This could save a little battery if you have your phone on your person.

Reduce your Fitbit’s screen timeout. You can find these toggles within the Settings app on your Fitbit device.

on your Fitbit device. Do you own a Fitbit Sense and use Snore Detect? Consider switching this feature off if not explicitly required. The feature is known to drain the Sense’s battery during sleep. Learn more about Fitbit’s Snore Detect feature here.

If you find that your Fitbit can’t hold a charge at all, contact Fitbit support. It could be a more serious hardware issue.

Problem #13: Button issues

Jimmy Westenberg / Android Authority

Fitbit uses both physical pushers and touch-sensitive buttons on its devices. Sometimes, these buttons may become unresponsive or stuck. Here are a few remedies to common issues.

Fitbit Inspire 2 If you find that your Fitbit Inspire 2’s side buttons are unresponsive, you could try the following: Check if Water Lock is enabled. This mode is pretty easy to enable by accident, and it will disable both side buttons. To disable Water Lock on the Inspire 2, simply double-tap the screen in a slow, firm manner.

Have you tried restarting your Inspire 2? Place the tracker on its charging cradle and hold down the side buttons for five seconds. If it restarts, your problem should be fixed. However, if it doesn’t, see the alternative solution below.

If your tracker is not in Water Lock mode, you’re stuck in a menu unable to exit, or you can’t restart your device, you may have to bite the bullet and wait until the tracker’s battery runs out. Once the device’s battery is completely dead, place it on its charger. Running down the battery is the only alternative to restarting the Inspire 2 in this scenario.

If the above steps don’t remedy the problem, contact Fitbit. It may be a more serious hardware issue.

Trackers and watches with physical buttons Fitbit trackers and smartwatches with physical buttons face a fair share of issues. Is your device’s button stuck? Try cleaning it with a brush, cotton bud, and rubbing alcohol. Grit or grime may obstruct the button.

Fitbit Sense and Versa 3 We’re not fans of the Sense and Versa 3’s new inductive channel. However, if you find that it isn’t quite working as expected, it’s usually a question of getting used to it more than an actual issue. You may need to find the exact location to push on your particular tracker or adjust the pressure accordingly.

Problem #14: Health tracking issues

Andy Walker / Android Authority

If you’ve owned a Fitbit chances are that you’re faced with some type of health tracking issue. Whether your data is slightly off or it refuses to sync to the app, here’s how to mitigate some of the more prevalent problems.

Potential solutions: A more recent issue Fitbit users have noticed is wonky calorie counting data. Either the app overcalculates calories taken in through food, or the app widget figure lags behind what you’d expect. They can usually be fixed by logging out of the Fitbit app on your phone, then logging in once again. If this doesn’t work, there’s no other fix to note. Fitbit is aware of the issue, so expect an app update to address the problem once and for all in the coming weeks.

Some Fitbit users have reported massive changes to their estimated oxygen variation values and graph while sleeping in recent months. The issue affects several devices, including the Charge 4, Versa 2, and Versa 3. There’s currently no fix for this issue, as it seems to be a bug relating to Fitbit’s latest round of updates for some devices. The company noted at the end of July 2022 that it’s aware of the issue, and is working on a fix.

If you find your Fitbit isn’t monitoring your heart rate, try these potential fixes. Wear your tracker on your arm snugly but loose enough to allow for blood flow. Too tight or too loose on your arm, and your tracker will struggle to keep tabs on your pulse. Ensure that the sensor array on your tracker is clean and free of debris. Sweat during workouts and arm hair may also affect readings. Try wearing the tracker on your other arm or on the inside of your wrist. Find that your heart rate is suddenly spiking? You could be coming down with something. Give yourself and your tracker a few days to see if your heart rate remains decidedly high. If it eventually lowers, it was likely an erroneous reading. Be sure to check it against a pulse oximeter if you have one. If it remains high, contact a medical professional. Additionally, your resting heart rate will also elevate if you consume alcohol, have a particularly terrible night’s sleep, or get to bed later than usual. If you’re absolutely healthy, it’s likely a problem with your device. Contact Fitbit.

Does your Fitbit continue to record heart rate even when you take it off? The simplest solution is to place the device face down on a surface. The sensors should stop flashing and switch off after a few moments.

Do you find your Fitbit is missing steps while running? If you have a third-party service like Strava linked to your Fitbit account, try disabling this connection. It’s possible that the issue is related to how Fitbit adjusts steps based on the distance of the run Strava recorded.

Is Fitbit suggesting that you’re burning far too few calories? Check your weight in the Fitbit app. Weight will directly inform calorie burn. This is especially true if you use a third-party app like MyFitnessPal. It’s a good idea to check the weight you entered in this app and any third-party apps.



Fitness goal issues To change the fitness goals on your Fitbit device you’ll need to head to your Fitbit app on your smartphone. No Fitbit allows you to adjust fitness goals on the device at present.

Open the Fitbit app on your phone, tap the Today tab, then select your Profile picture. Then select your device, tap Main Goal, and choose a goal to adjust.

How to restart your Fitbit device Fitbit Luxe and Charge 5: Plug your Fitbit Luxe into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. You’ll notice a small button on the USB side of the cable, not the tracker. Press the button three times slowly, with about one second in between each press. Your Luxe/Charge 5 should restart.

Plug your Fitbit Luxe into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. You’ll notice a small button on the USB side of the cable, not the tracker. Press the button three times slowly, with about one second in between each press. Your Luxe/Charge 5 should restart. Fitbit Sense: Press and hold the inductive home button for 10 seconds. Keep holding it until the watch begins to restart and you see the Fitbit logo.

Press and hold the inductive home button for 10 seconds. Keep holding it until the watch begins to restart and you see the Fitbit logo. Fitbit Sense 2: Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen.

Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen. Fitbit Versa 4: Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen.

Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen. Fitbit Versa 3: Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen.

Press and hold the button for 10 seconds. Release it only after you see the Fitbit logo on the screen. Fitbit Inspire 3: Open the Settings app > Restart device > Restart.

Open the Settings app > Restart device > Restart. Fitbit Inspire 2: Plug your Fitbit Inspire 2 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold both side buttons simultaneously for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your Inspire 2 should restart.

Plug your Fitbit Inspire 2 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold both side buttons simultaneously for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your Inspire 2 should restart. Fitbit Inspire and Inspire HR: Plug your Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold the side button for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your Inspire should restart.

Plug your Fitbit Inspire or Inspire HR into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold the side button for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your Inspire should restart. Fitbit Charge 4: When your Fitbit Charge 4 is turned on, press and hold the side button for eight seconds. Your tracker should restart after you see a smile icon and feel a vibration.

When your Fitbit Charge 4 is turned on, press and hold the side button for eight seconds. Your tracker should restart after you see a smile icon and feel a vibration. Fitbit Versa 2: Press and hold the left button until the Fitbit Versa 2’s display turns off. Your Versa 2 will then restart.

Press and hold the left button until the Fitbit Versa 2’s display turns off. Your Versa 2 will then restart. Fitbit Versa Lite: Press and hold the left button until the Fitbit Versa Lite’s display turns off. Your Versa Lite will then restart.

Press and hold the left button until the Fitbit Versa Lite’s display turns off. Your Versa Lite will then restart. Fitbit Charge 3: When your Fitbit Charge 3 is turned on, press and hold the side button for eight seconds. Your tracker should restart after you see a smile icon and feel a vibration.

When your Fitbit Charge 3 is turned on, press and hold the side button for eight seconds. Your tracker should restart after you see a smile icon and feel a vibration. Fitbit Versa: Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart.

Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart. Fitbit Ionic: Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart.

Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart. Fitbit Ace 3: Plug your Fitbit Ace 3 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold both side buttons for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your device should restart.

Plug your Fitbit Ace 3 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold both side buttons for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your device should restart. Fitbit Ace 2: Plug your Fitbit Ace 2 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold the side button for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your device should restart.

Plug your Fitbit Ace 2 into the included charging cable, and ensure it’s plugged into a power source. Press and hold the side button for about five seconds until you see a smiley face. Your device should restart. Fitbit Ace: Clip your Ace to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable.

Clip your Ace to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable. Fitbit Alta HR: Clip your Alta HR to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable.

Clip your Alta HR to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable. Fitbit Blaze: Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons (Back and Select) at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart.

Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons (Back and Select) at the same time until you see the Fitbit logo. Let go of the buttons, and your tracker will restart. Fitbit Alta: Clip your Alta to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable.

Clip your Alta to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press the button on the charging cable three times within eight seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo on your device’s screen a few seconds later. After you see the logo, unplug your tracker from the charging cable. Fitbit Charge 2: Clip your Charge 2 to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press and hold the side button on your tracker for four seconds. You’ll then see the Fitbit logo, at which point your tracker will begin the restart process. Unplug your tracker from the cable.

Clip your Charge 2 to the charging cable, and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press and hold the side button on your tracker for four seconds. You’ll then see the Fitbit logo, at which point your tracker will begin the restart process. Unplug your tracker from the cable. Fitbit Charge and Charge HR: Plug your Charge or Charge HR into the charging cable and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press and hold the side button for 10-12 seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo and a version number appear on your tracker’s screen. Let go of the button and unplug your device from the cable.

Plug your Charge or Charge HR into the charging cable and make sure the cable is plugged into a USB port on your computer. Press and hold the side button for 10-12 seconds. You’ll see the Fitbit logo and a version number appear on your tracker’s screen. Let go of the button and unplug your device from the cable. Fitbit Flex 2: Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Make sure the pins on the tracker are aligned with the pins on the charging dock. Press the button on the charging cable (below the tracker compartment) three times within five seconds. A few seconds later, the lights will begin flashing simultaneously. Remove the Flex 2 from the charging cable.

Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Make sure the pins on the tracker are aligned with the pins on the charging dock. Press the button on the charging cable (below the tracker compartment) three times within five seconds. A few seconds later, the lights will begin flashing simultaneously. Remove the Flex 2 from the charging cable. Fitbit Flex: Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Insert one end of a paperclip into the small pinhole on the back of the charger for 3-4 seconds. Remove the Flex from the charging cable.

Plug your charging cable into the USB port on your computer, then remove the tracker from the wristband. Press the tracker into the charging cable. Insert one end of a paperclip into the small pinhole on the back of the charger for 3-4 seconds. Remove the Flex from the charging cable. Fitbit Surge: Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons (Home and Select) for 10-15 seconds. You’ll see the screen flash and start to dim, at which point you can let go of the buttons. After your screen has turned off, wait 10 seconds, and press the left button (Home) to turn your device back on.

Press and hold the left and bottom right buttons (Home and Select) for 10-15 seconds. You’ll see the screen flash and start to dim, at which point you can let go of the buttons. After your screen has turned off, wait 10 seconds, and press the left button (Home) to turn your device back on. Fitbit One: Plug your charging cable into your computer, then plug the One into the cable. Make sure the gold contacts on your tracker align with the charger pins. Hold down your Fitbit One’s button for 10-12 seconds. Remove your tracker from the charging cable, then press the button until the screen turns on. Still having issues? If so, be sure to speak up in the comments below. We’ll do our best to help.

Comments