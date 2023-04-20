C. Scott Brown / Android Authority

Fitbit has a knack for making slim, attractive smartwatches and fitness trackers, and the Fitbit Charge 5 is no exception. The wearable brings a larger color AMOLED screen to the Charge series for the first time, making it the most attractive model in the lineup. If you still feel it’s a bit bland, plenty of Fitbit Charge 5 bands are available to spice up its design. But which should you choose?

Below, we look at some of the best Fitbit Charge 5 bands you can buy. From versatile silicone to classy metal and comfortable fabric, a design and material is available for every taste.

The best Fitbit Charge 5 bands Fitbit Charge 5 bands come in all designs and materials imaginable. Of course, some materials are better suited for specific tasks than others, but how do you choose the correct one for your needs?

You should consider a nylon or silicone strap above a leather or metal option if daily gymming is your thing. Spend more time in the boardroom? That’s a different choice altogether. You’d want a metal, leather, or slim band to fit this particular purpose.

Comfort and fit may also be a factor. While leather is among the most comfortable materials, you’ll have to ensure it doesn’t get wet. A quick-drying soft fabric band could be the best compromise in this case.

Style, however, is something particular to the user. If fashion is foremost in your mind, why not grab something a little flashier complete with stones or vivid color palettes?

Whatever your fancy or requirements, a Fitbit Charge 5 band is listed for you below. If you don’t own a Charge 5, there are plenty of bands for your Fitbit model too.

TopPerfekt Sports Band: The best silicone Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

If you bought the Fitbit Charge 5 as a running or gym companion, getting a band that puts activity first is best. TopPerfekt’s Sports Band does just that. Available in various colors, the strap uses a dual-slot buckle to fasten it to your wrist and two additional bands to secure the slack. Ventilation holes studded across the band ensure your skin can breathe easily.

Koreda Stainless Steel Mesh Loop: The best metal mesh band

Amazon

Silicone is a versatile material, but it lacks the sophistication of metal. Steel mesh bands don’t go out of style, either. Perfect for a day in the office, a night out, or a light workout, Koreda’s Stainless Steel Mesh Loop is available in three colorways: Black, Champagne Gold, and Silver. It uses a magnetic fastener, which makes the Charge 5 easy to remove and comfortable to wear. The mesh design also ensures the band doesn’t smother the skin, reducing the risk of painful friction rashes.

Yewode Metal Band: The best metal link Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

Not a fan of mesh? Prefer the look of traditional timepieces? Grab this classic band style from Yewode instead. Still using stainless steel, this band uses a link system that allows it to conform to your arm freely. It’s fastened using a deployant clasp which opens using a push-button system. It’s functional, formal and turns your Charge 5 into sophisticated wristwear.

Mtozon Leather Band: The best leather band for the Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon

The Mtozon leather band is available in eight color options and fits wrists between 5.5 and 8 inches in diameter. Leather’s a great material for everyday wear, as it’s soft, pliable, and looks good with practically any outfit. The strap’s stainless steel connector adds to its sophistication and should play nice with the Charge 5’s polished metal trappings.

Wearlizer Bling Bracelet: The best statement Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

Here’s a flashy alternative if you feel the Fitbit Charge 5 bands mentioned above are too subdued. Available in three finishes, this band from Wearlizer turns the Charge 5 into a piece of jewelry. It includes a metal link design with rhinestones studded throughout. It’s definitely the best third-party Fitbit Charge 5 band for those who really want to stand out in a crowd.

SUPCASE Unicorn Beetle Pro: The best durable Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

Scratches on wearables are inevitable, but you can delay the eventuality with a protective band. SUPCASE is well known for its wide array of bands and protective cases for wearables and smartphones, but it also has an option for the Charge 5. It’s pricey, but it’s the perfect option to protect your band while trail running or hiking.

Fitbit Hook & Loop band: The best fabric Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

Here’s one from Fitbit’s stable. This band is made of nylon and contains some recycled polyester in its construction. It’s perfect for those seeking a sustainable, comfortable band. Adding to its comfort, the band uses a hook-and-loop fastening system held fast with Velcro.

Maledan Slim Band: The best slim Fitbit Charge 5 bands

Amazon

Some people prefer slim-fitting bands, and that’s exactly what Maledan is bringing with its Slim Band range. It’s constructed using silicone, which makes it perfect for active users. The range of colors on offer should also complement those looking for a more fashion-forward solution. But the best part of all? You get three bands for ~$11.

Osber Elastic bands: The best multicolored Fitbit Charge 5 bands

Amazon

This three-pack of elastic bands feature unique embroidered straps that’ll fit snugly and reduce sweat. There’s no need to unbuckle the band when removing it, as its stretchy construction allows you to slip it on or off easily. Best of all are the colors and patterns available.

Chofit Case: The best clear Fitbit Charge 5 band

Amazon

Finally, how about something completely left field? If silicone, fabric, metal, or leather just doesn’t appeal to you, a clear case might be the ticket. This particular example from Chofit makes use of transparent TPU. Not only is it good-looking and unique, but it’s also a pretty great rugged option for those who dislike chunky designs.

Surundo breathable sports bands: The best multi-pack Fitbit Charge 5 bands

Amazon

Look no further if you’re looking for a massive pack of bands that offer similar functionality to the standard Charge 5 strap. This 12-pack from Surundo is remarkable value for money, giving buyers a bevy of colors to choose from for any given scenario or outfit. They’re also practical for the gym, with breathing holes dotted throughout the bands’ circumference and a metal clasp to ensure a snug fit. At just $19, this is a great investment.

Wasserstein Clip: The best alternative way to wear your Fitbit Charge 5

Amazon

Some people can’t wear their fitness trackers around their wrists. Medical professionals and healthcare workers come to mind. But this doesn’t mean you can’t keep your Charge 5 on your person. The Wasserstein Clip turns the Charge 5 into an advanced version of the Fitbit Zip. The clip lets you fasten the tracker to the inside of your pocket or your shirt lapel. Although users will lose out on continuous heart rate monitoring, this method should still continue to count steps and distance without fuss.

FAQs

How do I remove my Fitbit Charge 5 band? Turn your Charge 5 over and look for the two band latches fastening the band to the tracker. Use your fingernail to press the flat button towards the tracker, then pull the band away from the tracker to release it. Do the same to remove the other side of the band.

What is the Fitbit Charge 5 band made of? The standard Fitbit Charge 5 band is made of a flexible elastomer material.

What size is the Fitbit Charge 5 band? According to Fitbit, the small band fits wrists between 5.5—7.1 inches, while the larger band fits wrists between 7.1—8.7 inches in circumference.

Do Fitbit Charge 4 bands work with the Fitbit Charge 5? Due to the different body shapes used by the two trackers, Charge 4 bands simply won’t work with the Charge 5.

Do Fitbit Charge 3 bands work with the Fitbit Charge 5? No. Charge 3 bands will not work with the Charge 5. However, you can use your old Charge 3 bands with the Charge 4.

