I thought I wanted colorful Android phones until I dropped mine

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

For a while, color options for flagship phones felt stale. The top iPhones and Android phones always seemed to be limited to neutral colors and muted pastels. If you wanted something bright or bold, you were out of luck. Now, the tide seems to be turning. We have a bright orange iPhone 17 Pro, a deep purple Samsung Galaxy S26, a rich blue Galaxy Z Fold 7, and a pastel green Google Pixel 10 Pro. These fresh color palettes offer something new in a world with too much black, white, gray, and silver.

After buying numerous personal phones with traditionally boring colors, like my white titanium iPhone 16 Pro or my titanium silver Samsung Galaxy S25 Edge, I thought I wanted a change. Then, I tested review units of Samsung’s boldest blue and purple colorways. These devices looked pristine out of the box, and I loved the unique look, but it was only temporary. All it took was a few drops leaving permanent scrapes for me to realize colorful phones aren’t all they’re cracked up to be.

Do you buy Android phones with flashy colors? 50 votes Yes, I use my phone without a case 4 % Yes, I like my phone to stand out 16 % No, I prefer neutral phone colors 12 % No, I use my phone with a case 60 % No, neutral colors hold resale value better 8 % Something else (comments) 0 %

One drop ruined my colorful Galaxy phones

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

I’d like to think that I take pretty good care of my smartphones, and I’m not someone who cracks or otherwise damages devices often. That said, I also make it a habit to not baby the review units that cross my desk. In order for me to test the latest Pixel or Galaxy, I need to take it out in the real world as my daily driver, and the occasional drop, slip, or fall comes with the territory.

So, when my “Cobalt Violet” Galaxy S26 or “Blue Shadow” Galaxy Z Fold 7 hit the pavement for the first time, I wasn’t exactly surprised. What did shock me was just how clearly you could make out a simple scratch or scuff on these colorful models. The tiniest marks cut into the vivid aluminum color, revealing the natural silver hue underneath. Something that was initially the phone’s focal point quickly became a reminder of its fading condition — even after only a few weeks of use.

It’s not just a Samsung problem, either. After noticing the rough condition of my purple Galaxy S26 and blue Galaxy Z Fold 7, I also checked my “Lavender” Google Pixel 10a review unit. Sure enough, there are minuscule marks on the aluminum frame where the purple finish has started to come off. Users are experiencing similar issues with their iPhone 17 series phones, reinforcing that this certainly isn’t a brand issue. It’s a color and material flaw.

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

I’ve had trouble keeping the finishes in good shape on a variety of phones, but they all have one thing in common — they sport matte aluminum rails. Stainless steel or titanium phones fare better under normal wear than aluminum ones, and even polished aluminum devices tend to age better than matte aluminum phones. For example, my polished aluminum Pixel 9 Pro XL and Pixel 10 Pro still look great. They only have very fine scratches rather than the large scuffs you see on the matte aluminum Galaxy S26 and Galaxy Z Fold 7.

If you use a matte aluminum phone with a bright enough color, you’re going to get an appearance-altering scuff eventually. Sometimes it’ll take days or weeks, and other times it’ll take months. The Galaxy Z Fold 7 unit I tested looked immaculate until only recently, when it slipped off my lap on a plane and landed on the aircraft’s metal seat tracks. It was a small mishap, but it left the edges of my Galaxy Z Fold 7 permanently disfigured, as you can see in the photo above.

The tiniest marks cut into the vivid aluminum color, revealing the natural silver hue underneath.

Of course, a case would solve this problem entirely, although it would also defeat the purpose of buying a colorful phone in the first place. You might think a protection plan like Pixel Care Plus or Samsung Care Plus would help, but these insurance policies don’t cover cosmetic damage like scratches or scuffs. Even if you have AppleCare Plus, Pixel Care Plus, or Samsung Care Plus, you won’t be able to replace your phone when the colored finish comes off due to drops or scrapes.

This makes keeping your phone’s colorful finish intact important, regardless of whether or not you use device protection plans.

Why colored aluminum scratches so easily

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

Aluminum is a near-perfect smartphone frame material for a few reasons. It offers a decent balance between strength and weight, being lighter than both titanium and steel. It’s not as strong, but aluminum is a superior thermal conductor, which helps bleeding-edge smartphone chips effectively dissipate heat. The “soft” nature of aluminum isn’t the issue here, despite the metal’s low standing on the Mohs hardness scale. Instead, the problem has to do with how aluminum is colored.

Aluminum naturally has a silvery color to it, and smartphone manufacturers add vibrant colors to the metal through a method called anodization. It involves using an electrochemical process to create a porous, oxidized layer that can then be dipped in colored dye. This allows the oxide layer to be colored, which is finally sealed in place. However, the anodization process only colors the aluminum oxide layer created on the surface of the metal.

While the oxide layer is designed to be as scratch-resistant as possible, it’s still the first layer to be damaged in the event of a fall or scratch. When this happens, the colorful oxide layer can come off completely, revealing the natural silvery color of aluminum underneath. The contrast between a bold color like purple or blue and aluminum’s natural silver is strong, which is why the scuffs stand out on colorful phones more than neutral ones.

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Some colors hide scratches better than others

Brady Snyder / Android Authority

Certain finishes, like white or silver, hide scratches better than colorful ones due to the way they blend in with the natural material colors underneath. If you take off the surface layer, the scuffs aren’t obvious to the untrained eye because of the similar hues. I’ve seen this benefit in action while using neutral-colored phones side-by-side with bright-colored phones.

Now, I’m not sure I’ll spend my own money on a colorful phone again. I view my phones as tools that are meant to be used, and I’m not afraid of scratches. However, I want a phone that can take a drop or scratch without showing obvious wear, and neutral colors offer that perk. I liked the idea of fun-colored phones while using my “boring” silver or white ones, but sometimes the grass isn’t greener on the other side.

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