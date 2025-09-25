Apple says its iPhone 17 Pro finish is actually great as it tries to explain all those scratches

Ryan Haines / Android Authority

TL;DR The iPhone 17 Pro is prone to scratching around its camera bump.

JerryRigEverything’s Zack Nelson says the problem is caused by thin anodization over sharp edges.

Apple maintains its anodization process exceeds industry standards.

Apple’s latest phones hit store shelves last week, and the iPhone 17, 17 Air, 17 Pro, and 17 Pro Max are all available for purchase right now. The iPhone 17 series features some striking new designs, but early testing has revealed an issue: several of the new models seem especially prone to scratching in certain areas. Apple’s now acknowledged the problem, but its response probably won’t do much to soothe affected buyers.

About five minutes into JerryRigEverything‘s iPhone 17 Pro durability test video, the channel’s Zack Nelson clearly demonstrates the issue. While the 17 Pro’s anodized aluminum finish is mostly able to resist scratching when rubbed with a coin, the finish gives way around the sharp edges of the phone’s new camera plateau. Zack says this is down to a confluence of thin anodization applied over a sharp corner, making for an especially vulnerable finish in that area.

Apple told CNET that its anodization process “exceeds industry standards,” according to the publication, and compared the edges around the 17 Pro’s camera plateau to those on its other products that feature anodized aluminum finishes. Fair enough, but an iPad or MacBook isn’t nearly as likely to be stored with loose change or keys. If you’re rocking a 17 Pro, you’ll probably want to grab a case that protects that big camera bump.

As Zack points out, the 17 Pro’s scratching issues could have been prevented with either more of a bevel around the camera plateau’s edges, or a thicker anodized finish. We’re hoping Android OEMs are taking notes on Apple’s snafu here.

New iPhone demo units have also been seen with scratches on their back panels around where they’ve been attached to in-store MagSafe display risers. Apple told CNET that those particular scuffs were caused by wear and tear on the display risers, not any flaw of the phones themselves, and that those risers are being replaced to prevent demo unit damage going forward.

It’s worth pointing out that these scratching issues seem isolated to the new iPhone 17 Pro models. As you can see in Zack’s standard iPhone 17 durability test above, common metal items like keys and coins don’t damage the phone’s glass finish. Aluminum, stainless steel, and titanium might leave permanent marks, though.

If you’ve been tempted to pick up a shiny new 17 Pro but you’re put off by these durability concerns, check out our five recommendations for Android alternatives.

