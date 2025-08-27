Google has a new program to protect that Pixel you just ordered

TL;DR Google has launched a new device protection program called Pixel Care Plus.

Pixel Care Plus offers new benefits like $0 screen and battery repairs, $0 post-warranty malfunction claims, and more.

Current monthly subscribers of Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection will be migrated over to this new program in the coming months.

If you were worried about having an accident with your Pixel phone, Google offered an insurance program called Preferred Care to help protect your device. This service would allow you to have repairs done or receive replacements in the case of a mishap. We’re using the past tense here because Google has now replaced this program with a new one.

Today, the Mountain View-based firm launched a new device protection program called Pixel Care Plus. This program is in partnership with Asurion, which diverges from Google’s former collaboration with Assurant for Preferred Care. In the announcement, Google claims that the new program offers “a higher level of coverage, service, and peace of mind for Google hardware owners.”

Along with the new program, Google is offering a few new benefits that include: Unlimited claims for accidental damage, extended warranty claims, and mechanical damage

$0 screen and battery repairs

$0 post-warranty malfunction claims

Genuine Google parts and replacements

Priority Support from Pixel Experts

Self-service claims through the Google Store website

Optional added loss and theft coverage The tech giant adds that Pixel Care Plus customers get free upgraded shipping on replacements (including next-day shipping). Customers will be able to file claims from the Google Store and select a location and time for the repair. Alternatively, you can also to submit a claim through the My Pixel app, formerly known as Pixel Tips.

As for the prices, Google offers a breakdown in the screenshot below. You can check out the prices for other eligible devices on the Pixel Care Plus website.

There are some stipulations you should be aware of. Pixel owners will have 60 days after purchase to sign their device up for Pixel Care Plus. The device must also be one of the products that Google considers eligible. At the moment, that includes the Pixel 8 and up, the Pixel Watch 2 and up, the Pixel Tablet, the Fitbit Ace LTE, the Fitbit Versa 4, the Fitbit Sense 2, the Fitbit Charge 6, and the Fitbit Inspire 3. Last but not least, you’ll need to be in the US, but where you purchased your device won’t matter.

Just like submitting claims, you’ll be able to add a device to the program from the Google Store or through the My Pixel app. For those of you who are current monthly subscribers of Google Preferred Care and Fi Device Protection, Google says you’ll be migrated over to this new program in the coming months.

