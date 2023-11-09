How to change playlist names on Spotify

Playlist names differentiate one group of songs from another. For example, the playlist “Seattle Road Trip 2022” will likely have an entirely different selection of songs from another playlist titled “Family Christmas 2021.” Besides knowing how to add songs to your playlist, knowing how to change the names on Spotify is also a key for every listener, without being a Spotify Premium subscriber. So, let’s get started.

THE SHORT ANSWER To change the name of a Spotify playlist on mobile, go to the playlist you want to edit, press the ( ⋮ ) button > Edit playlist > type in the new name for your playlist > tap Save. To change the name of a Spotify playlist on the desktop app or web player, go to the playlist. Click the three dots button > Edit details > type in the new name for the playlist > click Save. KEY SECTIONS How to rename Spotify playlists on mobile

How to rename Spotify playlists on desktop and web player

What to name your playlists on Spotify

How to rename Spotify playlists on mobile Open the Spotify app on your device.

Tap Your Library at the bottom-right corner of the screen.

at the bottom-right corner of the screen. Find and select the playlist you want to rename.

Tap the three vertical dots ( ⋮ ) button underneath the name of the playlist to open the options menu.

Tap Your Library Select the playlist you want to rename Tap the three vertical dots button

Select Edit playlist .

. Delete the existing name and enter the new name for your playlist in the field below the cover image.

Finally, tap Save to finish.

Select “Edit playlist” Enter the new playlist name Tap “Save”

How to rename Spotify playlists on desktop and web player Open the Spotify desktop app or web player.

On the left side of the screen, find and select the playlist that you want to rename.

Click the three dots button to open the options menu.

Select Edit details.

Select the playlist you want to rename Click the three dots button Select “Edit details”

Delete the existing name and enter the new name for the playlist in the Name field.

field. Click the Save button to finish.

Enter the new name for your playlist Click the “Save” button

What to name your playlist on Spotify Do you need some inspiration for what to call your playlist? We just showed you how to change your playlist name on Spotify; however, if you still need some help regarding what to title your playlist, we’ve got you covered.

Does your playlist have a theme?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

When it comes to choosing a good playlist name, the first thing you want to ask yourself is why you created this playlist in the first place. Did you make this playlist for Christmas? Is it tied to a specific genre, like electronic music or alternative rock? When you’ve answered that question, you essentially have the first element of your playlist title.

After that, you need an easy descriptor to tie everything together. “Vibes,” “tunes,” “mood,” “picks,” and, of course, “playlist” are amongst the most popular ending words when it comes to Spotify playlists.

Let’s say I want to make a playlist for Christmas. All I’d have to do is take that thematic element, Christmas, and add vibes, tunes, mood, picks, or playlist to the end to have a good playlist name. “Christmas vibes,” “Christmas tunes,” “Christmas mood,” “Christmas picks,” and “Christmas playlist” all work very well.

Additionally, you can also make it more creative with rhyme and a little gimmick. Here are some examples for magical theme music: Wizarding World Wonders

Hogwarts House Hymns

Potions & Poets Playlist

Spellbinding Strings

Dumbledore’s Delightful Tunes

Marauder’s Map Melodies

Does your playlist remind you of something funny?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If your playlist is meant to be anything but serious, then you may want to come up with a funny playlist name. Puns, memes, some gimmicks, and longer, more specific phrases can all be used to set up a giggle-worthy playlist name. Here are some examples: Rock ‘n’ Roll-er coaster

Me(n)tal breakdown

I cut my hair because you don’t care my heart

My pronounce is ‘he’ because I would never be him

Save your tears for another song What kinds of songs do you think I have in my “My Back, My Back!” playlist?

What if your playlist is sad?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

If your playlist doesn’t incite sunshine and rainbows, you may need some ideas for proper “sad” playlist names. This goes for all kinds of emotion-conjuring playlists, but you don’t want to be too blatant about it.

Instead of going with something like “Soundtrack to My Sadge,” you could step beyond and go with something more specific. If the songs you’ve chosen are tied to a particularly emptying event, like a breakup or someone passing away, don’t let that get lost with a generic playlist title. The chances are you will always know what those songs mean when taken in context, so lean into that.

“December 2, 2019” or whichever date that sad event happened could be the playlist title. Or something which involves that person’s name. You can also describe your feelings to come up with a name. Here are some examples: Rainbow, but you’re colorblind

Crying in the rain

Deep thoughts in shower

Getting lost in your comfort zone

A long, long night walk

How about if my playlist makes me feel like rapping?

Curtis Joe / Android Authority

Rap-related Spotify playlist names are everywhere, and they are quite easy to come up with.

If you need inspiration for your playlist name, you have to look for a lyric related to your playlist. This could be a lyric within one of your playlist songs or a lyric that describes your playlist. For example, “Mom’s Spaghetti” is a perfect name for an Eminem-themed playlist.

Try to look through the lyrics of the music you’re using in that playlist for something which sparks a good idea for a playlist name. Here are some examples: Tongue Technology

Rhyme Time Rhythms

Urban Poetry

Trap & Tracks

Mom’s Complaints FAQs

Can you change the name of a collaborative playlist? If you are the one that created the collaborative playlist, meaning you are the “owner,” then yes. You can change all of the songs within the playlist and its name, description, and image. If you are a collaborator on the playlist, then no. You can only change songs within the playlist.

Comments