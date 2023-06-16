We’ve already established that Cash App is not a bank, but it does come with a bank account, thanks to its banking partners. As such, you will have access to a Cash App routing and account number. If you’re trying to find yours to make payments, transfer money, or set up direct deposit, we’ll show you where to find them.

To find your Cash App routing and account number, launch Cash App. Go to Money > Account & Routing. Both numbers will show up in a pop-up window.

How to get a direct deposit form from Cash App

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.5 to develop these steps. That said, we had to get screenshots using the iPhone, as the Android Cash App application doesn’t allow us to take screenshots of some important pages. The steps are identical on both platforms, though.

How to find your Cash App routing and account number Finding your Cash App routing and account number is pretty simple. You just have to know where to look. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab, which looks like a bank building or your balance, if you have any. Next to your Cash Balance, you will see an Account & Routing option. Tap on it. The app will show your Routing Number and Account Number. There are also Copy shortcuts next to them, for easy copying and pasting.

How to get a direct deposit form from Cash App You can use the same Cash App routing and account number to set up direct deposit with your employer, but you can also set it up automatically if your employer supports it, or get a direct deposit form from the app, if that is a requirement for your employer. Let’s walk you through the steps. Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. Next to your Cash Balance, you will see an Account & Routing option. Tap on it. Select Set up direct deposit. If your employer supports setting up your direct deposit online, select Automatic Setup and follow the instructions. If you want a direct deposit form, select Fill out form. Select Create New Form. Tap on Continue. Enter your employer’s name and hit Continue. Select how much of the paycheck you want to deposit to Cash App. You can pick between Full Paycheck, Enter Percentage, or Enter Amount. Select Next. Draw your signature and select Next. You can now choose between Email Form or View Form. Deliver the form to your employer using your method of preference.

FAQs

Is Cash App a bank account? Cash App is not a bank, so it doesn’t offer a bank account directly. You get a bank account thanks to its partners, which provide banking services. Essentially, you are getting a bank account, just not straight from Cash App. Cash App will work as an intermediary.

Which banks work with Cash App? Cash App has two bank partners: Sutton Bank and Lincoln Savings Bank. We have a full guide on finding your specific bank details within the app, if you want to learn more.

Is my Cash App balance FDIC-insured? Cash App offers FDIC insurance on your balance only if you have a Cash Card debit card. You are also covered if you are a sponsor of a sponsored account. If your account qualifies, you’ll be covered in case of bank failure up to $250,000.

Are there fees for using Cash App? When it comes to anything related to the Cash App routing and account number, there are no fees to worry about. This means you can deposit money using these numbers, make payments, or set up direct deposit, and Cash App will charge no fees for any of those actions. There are fees for other things, though. For example, you must pay $2.50 to withdraw money from a non-partner ATM. Instant Cash Out withdrawals cost 0.5% -1.75%, with a $0.25 minimum charge. There’s also a 3% fee for sending money using a credit card. And if you invest in stocks or Bitcoin, those transactions also incur small fees.

