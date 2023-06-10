Edgar Cervantes / Android Authority

Have you ever wondered what bank is Cash App? Is it even a bank? Let’s go over how the popular mobile payments app works, and how it can offer what seems to work like a traditional bank account.

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 to formulate these steps, and we also verified them using an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.4.1 to ensure the steps are the same. Some menus and steps may look different, depending on your hardware and software version.

Is Cash App a bank? First, we need to explain how Cash App works. Cash App is not a bank.

So, if Cash App isn’t a bank, how does it operate so similar to one? It provides a bank account, with a routing and account number, and even a savings account. You can accept ACH transfers. Not only that, but the money you add to Cash App is FDIC-insured!

This is possible thanks to Cash App’s banking partners, which are third parties that provide all these services for Cash App users. These actual banks will provide a bank account, the routing and account numbers, passthrough FDIC insurance, and all related services.

What bank is Cash App?

Now that we know Cash App offers these services through its banking partners, it’s good to know where your money is. Currently, Cash App has two banking partners: Sutton Bank and Lincoln Savings Bank.

Cash App will usually use different banking partners for different services. Sutton Bank is supposed to take care of the Cash Card and most other banking services, while Lincoln Savings Bank handles direct deposits. We’ve found this isn’t always the case, though. For example, my Cash App account seems to work only with Sutton Bank.

How to find Cash App bank information Aside from knowing where your money is, there usually isn’t much of a need to know information such as the bank name, and many might never need a routing and account number. However, these are essential things to know if you’re to make ACH transfers. Or if you’re trying to set up direct deposit. Let’s show you how to find all these details for your specific Cash App Account.

Note: The Cash App Android app doesn’t allow you to take screenshots of many of these steps. We’re using iPhone screenshots to show the process, but the steps are the same on Android.

How to find your routing and account number on Cash App: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building. Next to your Cash Balance, tap on the Account & Routing option. The app will show you your routing and account numbers, along with quick shortcuts for copying the numbers.

Now, if you’re trying to figure out your account’s banking partner, you must dig a little deeper. There are two ways to do this. Let’s go over them.

How to find my Cash App bank name on a direct deposit form: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building. Next to your Cash Balance, tap on the Account & Routing option. Select Set up direct deposit. Under Manual Setup, tap on Fill out a form. Hit Create New Form and fill out the information. It doesn’t matter what you input, as you won’t actually use the slip. When you’re done, select View Form. You will get a direct deposit form. Look right under what looks like a check. The writing will say, “Banking services provided by [bank name].”

Find your Cash App bank name by searching your routing number: Launch Cash App. Tap on the Money tab. It looks like a bank building. Next to your Cash Balance, tap on the Account & Routing option. Tap on the Copy button next to your routing number. Go to Google, or your search engine of choice, and paste the routing number. Then type in “bank name” and search for results. You should get plenty of information about which bank the routing number belongs to.

If you don’t feel like searching, we know the routing number 041215663 belongs to Sutton Bank, and 073905527 is from Lincoln Savings Bank.

FAQs

What bank partners does Cash App have? Cash App currently has two banking partners. These are Sutton Bank and Lincoln Savings Bank.

Which partners provide crypto and investing services for Cash App? Just like Cash App has partners for banking services, it also provides investing and crypto services courtesy of third parties. Block, Inc handles cryptocurrency services, while Cash App Investing LLC offers stock exchange services.

Is my Cash App balance FDIC insured? Your Cash App balance is FDIC-insured as long as you sign up for a Cash Card, Cash App’s debit card. FDIC also covers funds if you’re a sponsor of a sponsored account. FDIC insurance covers up to $250,000.

Is crypto in Cash App insured? No. As unregulated assets, there is no insurance for Bitcoin and other crypto assets.

Are my stock investments in Cash App insured? Cash App Investing is a member of SIPC, which covers members up to $500,000, of which $250,000 can be cash claims.

