Are you an avid Cash App user? Maybe it’s time to take the relationship with the app a bit further. Instead of transferring money from your bank to the app, your employer can send it straight to Cash App. Today we’ll show you how to set up and enable direct deposit on Cash App.

QUICK ANSWER To set up direct deposit on Cash App, launch the app and go to Money > Direct Deposit. You can go into Get Started under the Automatic Setup and see if your employer supports this feature. If it doesn't, tap on Fill out form under Manual Setup. Follow the instructions to finish the process. JUMP TO KEY SECTIONS Cash App direct deposit requirements

How to automatically set up direct deposit on Cash App

How to manually set up direct deposit on Cash App

Editor’s note: We used a Google Pixel 7 running Android 13 and an Apple iPhone 12 Mini running iOS 16.5 to assemble these steps to set up and enable direct deposit on Cash App. Some things may look slightly different depending on your hardware and software version. Also, we used iPhone screenshots to showcase the instructions, as Android blocks screenshots on some important pages within Cash App.

Cash App direct deposit requirements

Not much is required to use direct deposit on Cash App. Essentially, all you need is an active Cash Card debit card. The good news is this is free, and you can easily request it. Just go to Cash App > Cash Card > Get Cash Card > Continue and follow the instructions.

You don’t even need to wait for the physical card to arrive, as you’ll get a virtual card right away, and you can use it with Apple Pay or Google Pay to spend your money. You can also use the virtual card for online purchases. Once you get the card, you can follow our dedicated guide for activating it.

Of course, to get the Cash Card you must verify your account, which involves providing some personal information and likely proof of identity.

Additionally, at some point, when trying to set up direct deposit, the app will request that you read the company’s direct deposit terms of service. Do so when prompted, then hit Enable Direct Deposit.

How to automatically set up direct deposit on Cash App Are you ready to set up direct deposit on Cash App? Let’s start with the easiest method, which is using the Automatic Setup. Just keep in mind this method doesn’t work with all employers. The employer must sign up for the service, so it primarily works with larger, popular companies with many employees. Launch Cash App. Go into the Money tab. Tap on Direct Deposit. Under Automatic Setup, tap on Get Started. Find your employer. Follow the instructions. You’ll need to log into your account and likely provide some extra info, which may differ between companies.

How to manually set up direct deposit on Cash App If you can’t find your employer in the Automatic Setup, you will need to fill out a direct deposit to hand to your employer. Here’s how to do this. Launch Cash App. Go into the Money tab. Tap on Direct Deposit. Under Manual Setup, tap on Fill out a form. Tap on Create New Form. Tap on Continue. Enter your employer’s name and hit Continue. Select how much of the paycheck you want to deposit to Cash App. You can pick between Full Paycheck, Enter Percentage, or Enter Amount. Select Next. Draw your signature and select Next. You can now choose between Email Form or View Form. Deliver the form to your employer using your method of preference.

It may not even be necessary to fill out a form. Many employers simply ask for your account information, and they handle all the work for you. We have a guide on how to find your Cash App routing and account number, if you need some help locating your account details.

FAQs

Do I need to enable direct deposit on Cash App? Cash App will eventually provide its direct deposit terms of service, which you’ll need to read and accept. This is essentially how you enable direct deposit, but the feature isn’t really turned off. You just need to accept Cash App’s terms to use it. Cash App will show you the prompt when it deems necessary, likely when you’re trying to set up direct deposit on Cash App.

What time of day does Cash App direct deposit hit? Direct deposit times vary by employer, system used, account history, and other factors. As a general rule, direct deposits seem to arrive sometime within the scheduled date, though, and sometimes the day after. Many seem to agree this happens sometime in the middle of the night or very early in the morning. Additionally, Cash App may make the money available two days before if you’ve built a history using direct deposit with the app.

How long does Cash App direct deposit take? Cash App direct deposits are usually available within a day or two after their scheduled date. That said, there can be delays. Cash App mentions it can take as long as five days for the funds to become available.

Why haven't I received my direct deposit on Cash App? Factors that may affect your direct deposit on Cash App include the submission time, account history, and system delays. You may also want to verify your account details with the employer, as mistakes can happen.

