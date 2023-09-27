Bridgerton season 3 release date: Here's what we know so far

Before we get into it — Polin fans — breathe! Bridgerton season 3 has finished filming and the series is still a go. Unfortunately, the film is still stuck in post-production, and from what we assume, this stage is going to be delayed because of the WGA and SAG strikes.

Bridgerton seasons 1 and 2 quickly rose to fame, becoming one of the top 10 shows on Netflix. Naturally, it got renewed for a third season (and a fourth simultaneously), and the series wrapped up filming in March 2023.

But is there a Bridgerton season 3 release date? Here’s everything we know about season 3, who’s in it, and what to expect from it.

When is Bridgerton season 3 coming out? Let’s address the rumors first — there are two. The first is because Bridgerton debuted in December, people have theories that this may be when season 3 comes out, too. Shaky theory, until you take the second “rumor” into account — Netflix posted that Bridgerton season 3 would be released on December 14th, 2023, before quickly deleting it from multiple accounts. It looks like there was a leak, but there’s no way to tell for sure.

So, no official or tentative date for the release of Bridgerton season 3. We’re assuming post-production will take a while, and with a huge show like this one, there’ll be quite a bit of promotion before the actual release.

Bridgerton season 3 cast Here’s a quick list of everyone who is confirmed to be in the show: Claudia Jessie – Eloise Bridgerton

Luke Thompson – Benedict Bridgerton

Luke Newton – Colin Bridgerton

Jonathan Bailey – Eldest Bridgerton

Daniel Francis – Marcus Anderson

Sam Phillips – Lord Debling

James Phoon – Harry Dankworth

Hannah New – Lady Tilley Arnold

Bessie Carter – Prudence Featherington

Harriet Cains – Phillipa Featherington

Adjoa Andoh – Lady Danbury

Simone Ashley – Viscountess Kate Bridgerton

Nicole Coughlan – Penelope Featherington

Polly Walker – Lady Portia Featherington

Golda Rosheuvel – Queen Charlotte

Ruth Gemmell – Violet Bridgerton The question we ask every season is: Will the Duke and Duchess be in the show? Sadly, no — they’re going to sit this one out.

What to expect from Bridgerton season 3? Creators have said they’re going to focus on the love story of one Bridgerton sibling— and it’s very, very likely to be Penelope Featherignton. Spoiler alert: Penelope Featherington is Lady Whistledown, a.k.a, the ultimate whistle-blower on all kinds of gossip in town.

There’s a good chance that we’ll get to see Penelope living her double life this season, now that we know who she is. There’s also her equation with Eloise, which sours by the end of season 2, so we’ll see how both fend without each other. Eloise finds a friend in a very, very unlikely place. There are, of course, other sub-plots that’ll keep things interesting.

Penelope has been in love with Colin for two seasons now, which might just change according to the teasers for the next season. She might just outgrow her feelings for Colin and focus on herself while pursuing marriage on the side — to someone who will be alright with the double life she cannot give up on.

Colin, on the other hand, will come back from his travels to meet a changed Penelope— who isn’t quite as nice to him as she used to be. Penelope’s quest for a husband doesn’t quite go so well, at which point Colin helps her with her confidence. When this goes too well, Colin wrestles with something he hadn’t felt before — does he have feelings for Penelope, too?

Where can I watch season 3 of Bridgerton? Netflix — where the first two seasons also streamed.

FAQ

How many episodes are in Bridgerton season 3? There are eight episodes in Bridgerton season 3.

Where is Bridgerton season 3 filmed? Bridgerton season 3 has been filmed in England.

Will Simon be in season 3 of Bridgerton? No, he wasn’t not present for Bridgerton season 2 either.

